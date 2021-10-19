Global Pet Food Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2018-2023

By definition pet food refers to the manufactured food material intended for consumption by pets (such as dogs, cats, bird, fish etc). It is additionally supposed to ensure a healthy and safe diet. Generally, the pet food is a by-product of the human food industry. It is not deemed fit to be consumed by humans and is not regarded as ‘human grade’. The pet food packages are tested by certain govt. organisations before they are certified ‘complete & balanced’ and fit for consumption. Generally, the protocol requires at least 6 of 8 animals (of a certain specimen) to complete the feeding trial without showing pathological or clinical signs of nutritional excess or deficiency ; also the specimens are not allowed to lose more than 15% of their starting weight.

The end-users are generally the households, zoos, public aquariums, veterinary clinics etc.

Market Dynamics:

In the current global scenario there are certain factors which affect the industry:

Market Drivers:

With the rise in disposable incomes( especially in the developing countries), a large number of people are acquiring some or the other kind of pets which includes dogs, cats, fishes etc.

The recent mentality of pet humanisation’ and increasing awareness has resulted in the expenditure of more money on food products and other pet accessories.

The growing trend of premiumization’ has led to the acceptance ofeven the expensive branded products over the local or traditional pet foods.

Market Restraints:

Local food products which are way cheaper( though of poorer quality and dubitable safety standards) are the major competitors for their branded counterparts.

Counterfeit pet food products imitating the same package designs as of the branded ones are difficult to detect and pose a major challenge to the growth of the industry.

Market Opportunities:

Market opportunity lies in acquisition of the local firms by the big brands to expand the global network. Other than that, increased advertisement and publicity will increase the consumer base.

Market Segmentation:

The market can be segmented into the following categories:

By animal type:

Dog

Cat

Fish

Others

By food type:

Dry food

Wet food

Snacks

Mixers

By geographic market distribution:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Geographic Analysis:

North-America has been and is currently the leader in the global market. It is closely competed by the Western-Europe region which also enjoys a matured pet-food market. However, the developing regions like the Latin America and the Asia-Pacific are witnessing the fastest growth in the industry. The Middle-East and the African nations also hit positive notes.

Key Players:

Some of the major companies in this sector are:

Procter & Gamble, Nestl Purina Pet-care, Mars pet-care Inc., Colgate-Palmolive, Hill’s pet nutrition, Invivo Animal & Pet nutrition, Diamond Pet foods

