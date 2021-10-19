Global Pet Food Nutraceuticals Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2023
A nutraceutical is a pharmaceutical-grade and standardised product. Earlier it was just limited for humans. But presently due to the increasing trend of keeping pets, has resulted in the synthesis of advanced pet foods. It is mostly served as dietary or therapeutic supplements. Dietary supplements are usually combined with the normal pet foods to make them nutritionally balanced. Therapeutic supplements (known as the nutraceuticals), on the other hand, are administered orally by the pets to gain significant health advantages.
The major end-users for this product are mainly households, veterinary clinics, pet centres, animal farms etc.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:
Market Drivers:
Increasing urbanisation, changing lifestyles and increased occurrence of single person families have lead to the consideration of pets as family members. This combined with the growing mentality of pet humanisation’ has led to people spending handsomely on pet products.
Conforming to the famous words ‘prevention is better than cure’ these are largely used in deterrence to diseases. But these are also used to cure many age-associated diseases like joints deterioration and cognitive dysfunction.
Market Restraints:
The nutraceutical pet foods are often found not complying with the advertised benefits and promises, creating trust issues within the consumers, which in turn seriously affects the acceptance of the same.
Piracy and production of counterfeit products hamper the sales and also creates problem for the consumers (for their poorer quality).
Lack of recognition of pet products in the under-developed countries.
Market Opportunities:
The market opportunities mainly lie in focusing on segment wise production of the nutritional food targeting specific aspects related to the size of the pet animal or the benefit provided. Successful researches could widen the range of applications and improve the safety standards thus increasing the sales.
MARKET SEGMENTATION:
The market could be segmented into the following categories:
By ingredient type:
Omega 3 fatty acids
Proteins and Peptides
Milk Bio actives
Probiotics
Dietary Fibre
others
By function type:
Nutrition/Therapeutic
Supplements
By application type:
Weight Management
Immune system
Food Allergies
Pain Relief
Digestive health
Skin and Coat
Eye care
Others
By pet type:
Dogs
Cats
Fishes
Birds
Others
By application type:
North-America
Europe
Latin America
Asia-Pacific
Africa and Middle-East
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS:
On the basis of geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North-America and Europe enjoys the lions’ share enjoying around 60% of the total market share. USA is currently thelargest consumer. Asia-Pacific market is enjoying the fastest growth and has the highest CAGR mainly due to the high population of the developing countries (like India and China). Latin America and the middle-East and African regions have also hit positive notes.
KEY PLAYERS:
Some of the major players in the market are:
Diana group
Royal DSM NV
BASM
Merial
Nutraceutical International
Kemin
Report Contents
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage