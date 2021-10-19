Global Pet Food Nutraceuticals Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2023

A nutraceutical is a pharmaceutical-grade and standardised product. Earlier it was just limited for humans. But presently due to the increasing trend of keeping pets, has resulted in the synthesis of advanced pet foods. It is mostly served as dietary or therapeutic supplements. Dietary supplements are usually combined with the normal pet foods to make them nutritionally balanced. Therapeutic supplements (known as the nutraceuticals), on the other hand, are administered orally by the pets to gain significant health advantages.

The major end-users for this product are mainly households, veterinary clinics, pet centres, animal farms etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS:

The following factors are significant in deciding the fate of the market:

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanisation, changing lifestyles and increased occurrence of single person families have lead to the consideration of pets as family members. This combined with the growing mentality of pet humanisation’ has led to people spending handsomely on pet products.

Conforming to the famous words ‘prevention is better than cure’ these are largely used in deterrence to diseases. But these are also used to cure many age-associated diseases like joints deterioration and cognitive dysfunction.

Market Restraints:

The nutraceutical pet foods are often found not complying with the advertised benefits and promises, creating trust issues within the consumers, which in turn seriously affects the acceptance of the same.

Piracy and production of counterfeit products hamper the sales and also creates problem for the consumers (for their poorer quality).

Lack of recognition of pet products in the under-developed countries.

Market Opportunities:

The market opportunities mainly lie in focusing on segment wise production of the nutritional food targeting specific aspects related to the size of the pet animal or the benefit provided. Successful researches could widen the range of applications and improve the safety standards thus increasing the sales.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The market could be segmented into the following categories:

By ingredient type:

Omega 3 fatty acids

Proteins and Peptides

Milk Bio actives

Probiotics

Dietary Fibre

others

By function type:

Nutrition/Therapeutic

Supplements

By application type:

Weight Management

Immune system

Food Allergies

Pain Relief

Digestive health

Skin and Coat

Eye care

Others

By pet type:

Dogs

Cats

Fishes

Birds

Others

By application type:

North-America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Africa and Middle-East

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS:

On the basis of geography, the global market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North-America and Europe enjoys the lions’ share enjoying around 60% of the total market share. USA is currently thelargest consumer. Asia-Pacific market is enjoying the fastest growth and has the highest CAGR mainly due to the high population of the developing countries (like India and China). Latin America and the middle-East and African regions have also hit positive notes.

KEY PLAYERS:

Some of the major players in the market are:

Diana group

Royal DSM NV

BASM

Merial

Nutraceutical International

Kemin

