Global Poultry Feed Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2023

Healthy poultry requires sufficient quantity of carbohydrates and proteins in addition to the necessary vitamins and dietary minerals. These nutrients are added to the poultry diet as feed additives. Poultry feed is mainly comprised of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Carbohydrates are the major source of energy and constitute the major component of poultry feed, followed by plant proteins and animal protein sources. Feed additives are included in the poultry feed to improve the birds’ growth efficiency and egg-laying capacity, prevent diseases, and boost feed utilisation. Additives such as flavour enhancers, artificial and nutritive sweeteners, colours, among others are also added to the poultry diets to enhance quality.

Market Dynamics

With the advent of globalization and rise in the living standards of consumers, the poultry feed market is expanding in the emerging economies of the world with improved products and a wide range of options for each animal type. Rising per capita income and widespread poultry diseases are the prime drivers of the market growth. In addition, growth of domestic and international quick service restaurants in developing countries and an increasing demand for quality meat products has significantly contributed to the growth of the market globally.

Conversely, the rising cost of raw materials and price volatility of agricultural commodities used for manufacturing of poultry feed hinder the market growth. Furthermore, the high prevalence of poultry diseases such as bird flu is expected to impact the market growth adversely.

Market Segmentation

The global poultry feed marketis fragmented on the basis of type and additive type.

Type

Broilers

Layers

Turkey

Others

Additive Type

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acids

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Geographical Analysis

North America is one of the largest consumers of poultry feed and feed additive driven by high growth potential in the markets of Canada and Mexico. However, during the forecast period, developing parts of the world such as China, India and Brazil are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the rising living standards, production cost benefits, and strong export and domestic demand. Lenientgovernment regulations regarding animal feed in these countries also benefit their poultry industry.

Key Players

Prominent global players of the market include Alltech Inc., ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company), ABF Plc (Associated British Food), BASF (BadishceAnilin und Soda Fabrik), Charoen Popkhand Foods, Cargill Inc., CHR.Hansen Holdings A/S, DLG Group, Evonik Industries AG, InVivo NSA, Novus International Inc, Nutreco NV, and Royal DSM N.V.

