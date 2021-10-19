Global Poultry Feed Premix Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2018-2023
Description
Feed Premix refers to enriched mixture of one or more micro-ingredients, which are given in small amount to farm animal in order to increase the nutrition value of feeds. These are given to prevent the animals from varioushealth related disorders. Apart from building resistance to diseases, these are used to improve the appetite, digestion and food intake of animals. Poultry is the most consumed meat in the world and Poultry feed premix has become one the most essential ingredient of this growing poultry meat production industry.
Market dynamics
The change in consumption pattern from red meat to white meat in both developed as well as developing nations along with technological advancements in production of feed premix contributes for the growth in global poultry feed premix market. However, lack of knowledge on the quality of the supplemental ingredients to be used with premix act as hurdles for the growth in this industry.
Market segmentation
Global poultry feed premix market is segmented based on ingredients usedand region. Based on ingredients market is segmented into antibiotics, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other ingredients. On the basis of region market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa.
Geographic Analysis
Globally the poultry feed premix market is expected to cross USD 2 billion. North America has the largest marketaccounting for around 34% of the total market. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.
OPPORTUNITY
Expanding population base, ultimately increasing the global meat consumption are the main driving factors for the growth of poultry feed premix markets.Increase in mass production of meat coupled with increasing demand for quality meat helps in boosting the development of poultry feed premix market.
Key players
Some of the key players are:
Archer Daniels Midland
BallanceAgri-Nutrients
Cargill
Charoen Pokphand
Godrej Agrovet
Nutreco NV
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage