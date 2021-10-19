Global Sdhi Fungicide Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023

Description

Succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor(SDHI) fungicide is used to treat fungal infections in plants. The first SDHI product (carboxin) was used for seed treatments. Between 1971-1997, 6 additional SDHI fungicides were introduced but their usage was still very limited and not very broad. In 2003, Boscalid was introduced.These have been called FRAC 7 and have seven chemical groups including phenyl-Benz amides, pyridinyl-ethyl-Benz amides, furan, pyrazole etc. Modern generation SDHI fungicides cater to a wide range of markets and newer SDHI fungicides are being developed.

End User/Technology

SDHI fungicides should always be applied in a mixture.The mixture should be sufficient to contain the disease on the target plant.Apply a spray containing a maximum of two sprays on each soya-bean crop. The mixture should be applied at the beginning of the disease cycle>Overuse of the mixture may lead to problems.

Market Dynamics

The demand for cereals and meat-based products is increasing gradually. The global population has been increasing by leaps and bounds. Research suggests that the calorie intake of humans will rise in future. This has led to rising demand for food crops like rice, wheat, millets etc.New farming techniques aided by technology where farm equipment is doing most of the thingsalong with the risk-taking nature of farmers are paving the way for further research for the development of SDHI fungicides. The global SDHI fungicide market will be 19.17billion USD by 2022.

Market segmentation

Based onthe application:

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on Distribution Channels

International

Regional

Local

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the highest producer followed by Europe and Japan, owing to technical know-how and favorable climatic conditions.Asia-Pacific holds a high expectation owing to rising incomes and people’s shifting preferences. Better logistics and rising infrastructure are also responsible. The Americans use it on fruits and vegetables and the Europeans use it mainly on cereals.Latin America will also show growth in this market.

Key Players

Dupont

Merivon

Aprovia

Pristine

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

