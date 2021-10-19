Global Seed Cotton Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2023

Description

Cotton is an essential commodity which is required for various purposes and is dependent on seasoned production. The cotton production throughout the world is extensive and is carried out in various parts of the world around different times of the year. Henceforth the distribution also involves an extensive network. The present scenario of cotton production and consumption is very clear with India leading in the production front and China heading the way in the consumption of cotton per year. The global cotton seed market is a huge market with the potential to grow further across the continents of the world. The Global Cotton Seed market is expected to grow at a rate of 7% and so is the consumption by a rate of 2%. With various development and breakthrough in the domain of cultivation and production of cotton seeds, the global cotton seed market is seen as a potential market to invest in as predictions portray a positive picture for the gaining pace of cotton market.

Market Segment and Share

With India leading the baton in the global cotton seed market and China heading the consumption, the other major players like USA, which happens to be the world’s largest exporter of cotton seeds in the global market, Brazil, Pakistan, Bangladesh and many others, the global market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7% to 24.6 million tonnes and will continue growing at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the period of 2017-2021.

The Global Cotton Seed market is segmented on the basis of region which are North America, South America, Europe, China, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. In North America, USA is the largest producer and exports 3 million tonnes of cotton. The number is expected to take a dip in the coming years and is forecasted to hit 2.7 million in the fiscal year 2017-18.India, China and USA together contribute to two-thirds of the total global cotton production and is seen as the hottest and potential market for cotton seeds.

In the Southern America, Brazil is the major producer and exporter in the particular region too. Brazil exports its cotton to the neighbouring countries hence the demand for cotton seed in Brazil is ever growing with a steady pace.

In Europe, who happens to be the largest importer of Cotton, the market for cotton seed is growing as the production is not yet in the full-fledged mode.

In Asia, India is the largest producer and China is the largest consumer which in itself drives the cotton seed market of the continent. The forecast is that India will remain the largest producer of cotton for the third consecutive year and the production volume will rise by 0.2 million tonnes in 2017-18. The consumption of cotton in China is also likely to remain stable at 7.7 million tonnes for the coming year. But is expected to decline in the period from 2018-2021. The price of cotton has also seen a hike in China to USD $262/Ton.

Driving Force

The major drivers in the global cotton seed market are demand from the oil seed industry, and demand for cotton in textile industry. Cotton is in demand from many other industries but these two acts as a driving force for the growth of global cotton seed market apart from the domestic consumption of cotton.

Major Players in the Global Market

The major market players include Mosanto, Dow, Dupont, Bayer, Grand Agriseeds, Winall Hi-tech Seed, RijkZwaan, Navdanya Seed Co., Biocentury Group, etc.

