Global Sesame Seed Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2023

Sesame seed, with 45%-55%oil content, is an important food ingredient grown primarily in the Asia-Pacific and comes in a host of different colours determined by the variety, with two distinct types of recognised colours, the white and the black and also intermediate coloured varieties varying from red to rose or from brown to grey. Sesame seeds are consumed in the form of roasted/raw seeds as well as oils holding applications in both cooking as well as cosmetics. Sesame seeds are mostly processed directly into oil, but can also be sold in various stages of processing for different uses, such as meal, paste, confections and bakery products.

Market Dynamics

Some of the key factors driving the demand for sesame seeds are the healthy growth rate enjoyed by the bakery and the confectionery industry considering the fact that they are used in a variety of sweets, confectionery and bakery products, adoption of cosmopolitan food habits and changing lifestyle which has increased the demand for ready-to-eat food products, many of which have sesame seeds garnish added for flavour, rising popularity of Chinese cuisines worldwide bearing in mind that sesame oil is commonly used in Chinese cuisines and sesame seeds are also sprinkled over rice and red beans, rise of China as the world’s largest sesame importer due to the reduction in domestic yield( owing to the farmers shifting from sesame cultivation to other more profitable produce) along with the growing domestic demand for sesame, and increasing demand for animal feed products specifically in livestock and poultry globally due to the presence of high-levels of proteins in organic sesame seeds, growth of the cosmetic sector owing to the usage of sesame seed oil and sesame oil derived ingredients in the formulation of a variety of products including moisturizers, lipstick and other makeup products, sunscreen products, skin cleansers, and hair products, and increasing global usage of sesame seed oil, taking into account the numerous health benefits presented by sesame seed oil- protects heart health, balances hormones, cancer prevention, helps prevents diabetes, and improves blood pressure among a host of others and people worldwide becoming more health conscious.

Six of the world’s largest agricultural firms – Dow Chemical, Monsanto, Syngenta, Du Pont, Bayer and ChemChina, those that control seed patents, produce pesticides and fertilizers and effectively dominate the worlds agricultural output are about to become three further consolidating the industry and firming up their strangle hold on farmers and the means of production.

Even though the deals were immediately flagged up in both the US and EU as potentially being damaging to future competition in the industry and some concessions has been made for the companies to sell certain sections of their business here and there in order for the deals to progress. In addition to the above mentioned high dependence on climactic conditions along with fluctuating market prices for sesame seeds are some of the other factors negatively influencing the global market for sesame seeds.

Market Segmentation

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the largest producer and consumer of Sesame seeds with India, China, Myanmar being the leading producers of sesame seeds and China, and Japan being the top importers of Sesame seed. The primary use of sesame in Asia is as cooking oil in addition to being used as whole seed for garnish/seasoning/ for its culinary value.Europe:

Increasing application in of organic sesame seeds in foods and beverage industry, baking and confectionary industry, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries (due to their supposed value-added health benefits) and the increasing popularity of products like tahini and hummus are some of the major factors driving the demand for sesame seeds in Europe. In the Middle-east, sesame is ground to a paste known as tahini, which is very stable under desert conditions and is a staple in the diet of Bedouin tribes of the middle-east. This is in addition to sesame being used in the preparation of halvah, which is a very famous dessert there. The aforementioned factors primarily drive the demand for sesame seeds in the middle-east.Americas:

Japan, being among the biggest consumers of sesame seeds relies largely on imports with 90% of its imported white sesame seeds procured from three Latin American countries:Paraguay, Guatemala and Bolivia.

Key Players

Some of the key players are HL Agro (India), Sun Agro (India), Sesajal (Mexico), and some other companies.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

