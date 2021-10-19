Global Soil Treatment Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2023

Description

The most important part of farming system is soil treatment. The growing agricultural sector and continuous depleting arable land has created a high demand for fertile and productive land that is likely to boost the soil treatment market. Government all over the world have come up with different initiatives to guide people towards prevention and treatment of soil which in turn ensures a greater market for soil treatment globally.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064041

MARKET DYNAMICS

Weed control or the market for soil protection market is estimated to lead the market for soil treatment in terms of value. On the contrary owing to the environmental concerns regarding over usage of agrochemicals causing soil degradation, a stiff competition is to be faced by the soil protection products from crop residues and sewage sludge which are a part of organic amendments. Gypsum based pH adjusters may also pose a threat to this segment in the next five years. The growth of soil treatment market can also be attributed to the fact that there has been high demand for fertile and plowable land owing to huge turnover with reasonable investment. The introduction of innovative soil treatment methods all over the world for improvement of the infertile land may be a positive aspect to offer the abundant prospect for the soil treatment market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Soil treatment market can be mainly classified into technology, type and region.

1. Technology

Biological treatment – expected to dominate the market

Thermal treatment

Physiochemical treatment

2. Type

Organic amendments

> Compost

> Sewage sludge

> Crop residue – fastest and largest growing segment

Soil protection – expected to dominate the market segment

> Pest control

> Weed control

pH adjuster

> Gypsum

> Aglime

3. Regional

North America – government initiatives are positive aspect to satisfy the food requirement from the growing population

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe – accounts for 2nd largest soil treatment market due to shrinkage of arable land coupled with growing population.

The Middle East and Africa

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America rules the soil treatment market with Europe following it. The government initiatives in North America are one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the soil treatment market which are adopted to satisfy the food requirement from the growing population. In the near future technological advancement and soil fertilityfor achieving better aeration is expected to drive the soil treatment market. The European market relies mostly on exporting agricultural products which require high automation of soil which is likely to enforce the farmers to opt for soil treatment methods to maintain enhanced soil condition. On the contrary strict regulations may hold back the growth of the soil treatment market in this region.

KEY PLAYERS

The major players in the market are ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Agrofill S.R.L, American Vanguard Corporation, BASF SE, Camson Bio Technologies, Certis USA LLC and many more to count.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064041

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage