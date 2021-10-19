Global Still Drinks Market Professional Survey Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Still Drinks Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 123 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Still drinks are beverages and drinks without carbonation. They lack fizziness or alcohol. They also include ready to drink beverages that contain artificial non-carbonated flavors and colorings. It comprises juice drinks that have lower fruit content and sports drinks which are hypotonic or isotonic in nature. Still drinks also include bottled water available in different flavors and functional beverages that are enriched with vital vitamins and minerals.

The most evident opportunity in the global still drinks market lies in cultivating consumers in the new urban areas in Asian, Latin American, and East European countries. The underdeveloped still drinks market in these countries means that an appreciable number of unharnessed opportunities still exist in key markets within these regions. However, even as companies do so, the focus needs to remain firmly on availability and affordability. Retail channels across several emerging countries still need to be developed to suit the distribution plans of beverage manufacturers and the competitive prices of sparking and aerated drinks continue to be a roadblock in the growth of the still drinks market.

With beverage industry data showing a continued increase in per-capita consumption of soft drinks in countries such as India, new opportunities are likely to emerge in the coming years. Moreover, countries with a large young population represent a target market for still drink brands. Currently, the fruit juice segment accounts for nearly 30% of the global still drinks market. Growth in the Asia Pacific still drinks market is expected to outshine that of other regions.Â

The global Still Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Still Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions

This report studies the global market size of Still Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Still Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Still Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Still Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Danone

Nestle

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company

Argo Tea

Arizona Beverages

ALL SPORT

BA SPORTS NUTRITION

Bisleri International

Campbell’s

Del Monte

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

FandN Foods

Genesis Today

Lucozade Ribena

Nongfu Spring

POM Wonderful

Market size by Product

Still Bottled Water

Still Juice

Still RTD Tea and Coffee

Still Energy and Sports Drinks

Market size by End User

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

On-Trade

Independent Retailer

Convenience Stores

Still Drinks Production by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and , Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyse and research the global Still Drinks status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Still Drinks manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Still Drinks :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Still Drinks market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

