Global Top Manufacturers of Industrial Controls

Industrial control systems include various automation equipment, machines, and components. These systems are developed to monitor, control, and perform various industrial tasks and automate processes with high precision, improved product quality, and reliability.

The industrial controls market has wide demand in various industries such as automotive, utility, electronics, semiconductors, and others, owing to its ability to control the automated processes. Further, rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries also increase the demand for the industrial controls. However, unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS from increasing cyberattacks is a challenging factor which impacts the growth of the market. The increase in demand for cloud-based services and growth in deployment of smart grid solutions to protect critical infrastructures from cyberattacks provide lucrative growth opportunities to the industrial controls market.

The Industrial Controls market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Controls.

This report studies the global market size of Industrial Controls in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Industrial Controls in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Industrial Controls market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Industrial Controls market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

Siemens

Honeywell International Incorporation

Emerson Electric Company

Schneider Electric SA

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Industrial Controls Breakdown Data by Type

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Others

Industrial Controls Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Utility

Electronics and Semiconductor

Mining

Others

Industrial Controls Production by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and , Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyse and research the global Industrial Controls status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Industrial Controls manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Controls :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Controls market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

