Global Veterinary Vaccines Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018-2023

Description

Modern veterinary research dictates a need for effective control of animal epidemics. With a global outcry to reduce the application of antibiotics in livestock and poultry, vaccination looks to be the ideal solution.Utilisation of veterinary vaccines also mitigates the fear of zoonotic diseases and decreased yield.Other chief advocates to the veterinary vaccines market are rising global protein demands and an increasing feeling of responsibility amongst pet owners. Farmers rearing food producing animals and pet owners comprise the major share of end users of this product.Increased efforts in drug research have enabled different technologies to be adapted in vaccine engineering.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064053



Market Dynamics

The market has witnessed an appreciable growth thanks majorly to the sudden climb in pet ownership. This can be attributed to the rising preference of companion animals in single person and nuclear households. Another chief factor responsible for the growth of the market is the growing global demand for quality protein. This and the urge to decrease the use of too many antibiotics in food producing animals have resulted in animal rearers adopting vaccination as the best protective measure. Not only is it far more economical than diagnosing and treating the disease itself, but also mitigates the risk of major disease outbreaks and reduced yield.

concern for animal healthcare in emerging economies has given the market a considerable boost. This and the need to keep a check on zoonotic diseases have established vaccination to be the best measure. While vaccination does provide a cost-effective means to preserving animal health, other factors have limited the market’s growth to some measure (e.g. high (vaccine) maintenance costs, rising meat prices, etc).

Market Segmentation

The global veterinary vaccines market is segmented based on three major parameters – product, disease and animal type.

Product type of the vaccine is a direct indication of the technology that was used in engineering them. Under this, vaccines can be classified into live attenuated or inactivated. Attenuated live vaccines account for the higher market share, due to the long-lasting immunity they provide with. Recent research in genetics and biotechnology have also established recombinant and DNA vaccines as important product types.

In terms of diseases application type, the market is segmented into anaplasmosis, canine parvovirus, influenza, foot and mouth disease,distemper diseases, Newcastle disease, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) and others. Among these, foot and mouth disease enjoys the highest market share.

In terms of animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals, livestock and equine. While companion animals are seen to be a major segment of the market, livestock is expected to experience greater growth in terms of revenue and demand. A possible explanation for this could be the rise in the global demand for proteins, sharper than the rise of companion animals in typical households.

Geographic Analysis

A region wise analysis of the market reveals North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Latin America to be notable contenders in terms of revenue. Of these, Europe leads the charts with North America and Asia following close behind.

Key players

Key players in the market are Zoetis, Merc Animal Health, Elanco, Merial, Bayer Animal Health, CevaSante and Virbac.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064053

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage