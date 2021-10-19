Homeland Security Market Outlook to 2022 | IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation

Homeland security refers to defending and safeguarding a nation from antisocial threats. It is a government initiative to increase security of homeland and improve resilience against possible natural as well as man-made disasters. Homeland security system of a country encompasses security against several threats, including terrorist attacks, illegal weapons, cyber fraud, drug trafficking, hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes, and others. It ensures safety of public sectors including aviation security, border security, cyber security, and chemical security. The world homeland security market has witnessed rapid growth in the recent years, owing to rising number of terrorist attacks, cross border disputes, illegal immigration, smuggling, human trafficking, and numerous natural disasters. Several companies have heavily invested in the production of innovative products and services to tackle and defend the adverse situations of affected nations across the globe. However, high price of these products and services and financial downturns of nations are expected to restrict the market growth. Growing need for information security and technological development are expected to create numerous opportunities for the homeland security market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660080/sample

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., SAIC, Finmeccanica spA

The world homeland security market is segmented based on type, end user, and geography. Based on the type of homeland security, the market is segmented into border security, aviation security, maritime security, critical infrastructure security, cyber security, mass transport security, CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security, and others (first responders, counter terror intelligence, C3I, pipeline security). Public and private sectors are the key end users of the market. This report analyzes the global market based on four key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading market players and their key business strategies have been analyzed in the report to gain competitive insights into the market. The key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Unisys Corporation, Harris Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., SAIC, and Finmeccanica spA. In February 2013, IBM announced the launch of IBM Security Intelligence with Big Data, a new solution for preventing cyber-attacks and enhancing corporate and homeland security. In January 2014, General Dynamics launched the NextGen-911 emergency service solution for Morgan County, Ohio. This solution provides faster and quicker response to first responders. In addition, in November 2015, Lockheed Martin Corporation acquired Sikorsky Aircraft, a military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft company under its Mission Systems and Training (MST) business segment. This acquisition has helped the company to provide efficient and affordable solutions in the area of aerospace. In March 2015, the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center and Northrop Grumman signed a public-private partnership agreement for future weapon system sustainment activities.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660080/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the homeland security market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s five forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 WORLD HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 6 WORLD HOMELAND SECURITY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

7.1 International Business Machines Corporation

7.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.3 General Dynamics Corporation

7.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

7.5 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

7.6 Unisys Corporation

7.7 Harris Corporation

7.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.9 SAIC

7.10 Leonardo Finmeccanica spA

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660080/buy/4999

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.