India Veterinary Healthcare Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2018-2023

Description

The animal healthcare market in India has been growing at a high rate. Households are keeping dogs and other pets for safety purposes as well as leisure. Pets are treated as family members. This can be supported by an increasing demand for pet accessories. The market for pet food and nutrition has increased at a substantial rate. In a similar way, the veterinary healthcare market also seems to have a bright future. The market is currently valued at US$ XX million and is expected to grow at a rate of XX per cent in the forecast period. It is projected to record a valuation of US$ XX million at the end of the forecast period.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064057

Market Dynamics

Increasing population of animals and the growing awareness regarding their well-being is a major reason for the growth of this market. Several movements have been started which spread awareness among the masses about the adoption of various helpless animals. They also, come in partnership with veterinary hospitals and clinics and treat helpless animals. Such efforts are also important reason for the growth of this market. The growing disposable income among the people in the country is also a reason that strokes the growth in the market. Increasing exports from India is a positive sign for the market. Also, approval requirements in the country are fewer as compared to other countries. This provides the foreign producers to invest in the Indian market.

However, the expensiveness of such treatments is a restraint in the growth of the market. Also, the increasing awareness of infections that spread through animals is also a factor that restrains the market’s growth.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of animal type and diagnostics.

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into:

Farm animal health market

Poultry

Swine

Fish

Cattle

Sheep

Companion animal health

Dogs

Cats

Horse

Based on diagnostics, the market is segmented into:

Clinical chemistry

Hematology tests

Molecular diagnostics

Diagnostic imaging

Other veterinary diagnostic products

Regional Analysis

There are four zones in which the market in the country is divided into:

North India

South India

East India

West India

South America has dominated the market. This can be associated with a rising trend of keeping companion animals. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the most prominent of the markets in the region. North India’s zonal market is expected to grow at a high rate in the coming years with the increasing awareness about animal healthcare.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Indian veterinary health care market are:

Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Ayurvet Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Co., Zydus Animal Health, Venky’s India, Cargill Inc., Cipla Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Vetoquinol, Ceva Sant Animale, Virbac, BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Merial, Elanco, Bayer AG, Zoetis Inc, Merck & Co. Inc.

Report ContentsReport Highlights

India Veterinary Healthcare Market Segments

India Veterinary Healthcare Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

India Veterinary Healthcare Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

India Veterinary Healthcare Market Current Trends

Competition &Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.



Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064057

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609