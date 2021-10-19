Last Mile Delivery Market Opportunities, Challenges And Major Key Players Schenker Logistics , DSV , FedEx , GEODIS , J.B. Hunt Transport

Last mile delivery describes the movement of products and people from the transportation hub to the final destination. The increasing popularity of e-commerce sector id the primary factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market. Some of the major players like FedEx and United Parcel Services are focusing on providing last mile delivery services.

With the growing number of e-commerce order companies are focusing on increasing resources to increase the number of deliveries per day which is fueling the growth of List mile deliver market. However, high cost of last mile delivery services due to lack of proper traffic management services might hinder the growth of last mile delivery market.

Companies Covered in this Report

1. DB Schenker Logistics

2. DSV

3. FedEx

4. GEODIS

5. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

6. KUEHNE + NAGEL INC

7. LTX Solutions

8. United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

9. XPO Logistics, Inc.

10. YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD

The “Global Last Mile Delivery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the last mile delivery industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of last mile delivery market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, application and geography. The global last mile delivery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading last mile delivery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the last mile delivery market.

The global last mile delivery market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, and application. Based on battery type, the market is segmented lithium ion battery, nickel cadmium battery, others. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented as drones, autonomous ground vehicles, droids, semi-autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and parcel delivery terminal. Based on the type the market is segmented B2B and B2C. Based on the application the market is segmented into FMCG, retail, high tech, automotive, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global last mile delivery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The last mile delivery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting last mile delivery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the last mile delivery market in these regions.

