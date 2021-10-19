Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Competitive Analysis By 2025: Nwave Technologies, SIGFOX, Semtech Corporation, LORIOT.IO, Link Labs, Inc., Waviot

The explosive growth in penetration of IoT devices over the past few years has escalated the demand for Low Power Wide Area Network technology deployments. This is major because these modern technologies were cost-efficient, optimized data transmission, and scalable cellular coverage. As a result, Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) is fast-emerging as a game-changer in IoT development, addressing the majority of challenges of the cellular network that included gaps in coverage and high power. Most of the Low Power Wide Area Network technologies offers low cost of ownership in comparison to the traditional cellular networks. Further, they borrow themselves to be used as public as well as private network deployments. The low-cost of ownership allows more interruption by enabling emerging players to undertake the role of network operators and by adopting the development of new business model groups along the value chain.

Leading Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Players:

Nwave Technologies

SIGFOX

Semtech Corporation

LORIOT.IO

Link Labs, Inc.

Waviot

Ingenu Inc.

Actility

Weightless SIG

Senet, Inc.

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000400/

Low Power Wide Area Network Market Insights

Long life cycle and reduced maintenance cost offered by Low Power Wide Area Network

The Low Power Wide Area Network received significant traction during the initial years of IoT industry, this traction was primarily due to the long battery life that was offered by Low Power Wide Area Network. Another factor that is also driving the Low Power Wide Area Network market during the forthcoming years is the relatively low cost of deployment, long-range broadcasting capabilities and usage of unlicensed spectrum (a spectrum that is available of free). The low cost of deployment of the Low Power Wide Area Network is because of its increased use of the unlicensed spectrum of 1GHz frequency or less, this in-turn eliminates the sizeable amount of fees. Further, due to low data consumption, the Low Power Wide Area Network technology consumes low power, resulting in long-lasting battery life to IoT devices, which leads to plummeted operational expenses.

Real-Time Communication demands by the IoT ecosystem to generate significant growth opportunity for the market

Several IoT applications in the coming years are expected to increase their demand for real-time communication such as smart grid, manufacturing, healthcare, data center energy management. Such applications would require very low latency and very high reliability. Majority of the Low Power Wide Area Network currently, is designed to support applications with flexible requirements. In addition, the Low Power Wide Area Network operating in the sub-GHz band would be required to duty cycle at 0.1 or 1% which would make real-time communication extremely challenging. In the coming years as the research regarding Low Power Wide Area Network increase their focus regarding the discovery of methods to enable real-time communication in Low Power Wide Area Network, the Low Power Wide Area Network market players would attain the better opportunity to grow in novel applications during the forecast period.

Low Power Wide Area Network – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Connectivity Technology

LoRaWAN

Weightless

Sigfox

NB-IoT

Wi-SUN

By Services

Professional

Managed

By Application

Smart Streetlight

Smart Metering

Smart Building

Smart Waste Management

Smart Parking

Asset Management & Tracking

By End-User

Smart City

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Agriculture

Consumer Electronics

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000400/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/