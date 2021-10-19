Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – General Electric, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, Canon Medical Systems, Esaote, FONAR, Hitachi, Aspect Imaging, NeuSOFT Technologies, and Time Medical Holding

The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The magnetic resonance imaging market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.

Worldwide Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Leaders in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market:

1. General Electric

2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3. Siemens AG

4. Canon Medical Systems Corporation

5. Esaote SpA

6. FONAR

7. Hitachi, Ltd.

8. Aspect Imaging

9. NeuSOFT Technologies

10. Time Medical Holding

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the magnetic resonance imaging market by field strength, architecture, application, end user, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market based on electric vehicle type, material type, shielding type, vehicle type, and heat application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Magnetic Resonance Imaging market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Magnetic Resonance Imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

