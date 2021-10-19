Mammography Workstations Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Mammography Workstations Market 2019

The adoption of mammography workstations and related software platforms is growing across major European countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Sweden. This can majorly be attributed to the rising burden of breast cancer, the increasing market availability of multimodality diagnostic platforms, and the increasing patient awareness about the clinical benefits associated with the early diagnosis of breast conditions. On the other hand, the high cost of mammography workstations and procedures is restraining the growth of this market.

In 2018, the global Mammography Workstations market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mammography Workstations status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mammography Workstations development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4156931-global-mammography-workstations-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Agfa Gevaert

Aycan Medical Systems

Barco

Benetec

Carestream Health (Onex Corporation)

Esaote

FUJIFILM

General Electric

Hologic

Konica Minolta

Philips

PLANMED

Sectra

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multimodality Mammography Workstations

Mammography (X-Ray) Workstations

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals, Surgical Clinics, and Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Care Centers

Researchers and Academia

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4156931-global-mammography-workstations-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The healthcare industry is a thriving industry worldwide. offers goods and services for the treatment of patients needing curative, palliative, preventive, and rehabilitative care. The industry has witnessed the massive growth in recent years, owing to the rising demand for modern medical facilities which have evolved due to the technological advancements in the healthcare industry. The healthcare industry contributes significantly to the economic growth of a country, and also has a huge impact on the employment rate, owing to the need for highly trained and skilled medical professionals.

The changing, urbanized lifestyle of consumers has led to an increasing prevalence of several respirational, cardio-vascular disorders, and life-threatening and chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, asthma, among others. This has also increased consumer awareness concerning diseases, also led by the growing usage of the internet. The rising disposable income enables consumers to afford superior quality treatments, thus contributing to the revenue generation of the industry. This has also risen the demand for luxury healthcare services such as cosmetic surgeries.

Developed countries have an advanced, modern, and well-established medical sector with the presence of large-scale companies, trained professionals, and consumers who can afford superior-quality medical services. On the other hand, developing nations have a huge potential to expand their healthcare industries owing to the constant demand. The advent of government initiatives towards the expansion of the healthcare sector has risen the expenditure on infrastructural development, research and development activities for technological advancements and increased the provision of government-funded health insurance schemes for financial protection to a below-poverty-line segment of the population. The private sector companies have recognized the vast scope of opportunities in the healthcare sector, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the industry in the coming years.

One of the recent trends to impact the healthcare industry is the shift from a supply driven to demand-driven industry. There has been a change in the relationship between care providers and patients, owing to the consumer need for transparency in access and information about the care and quality of the services offered. Patient preferences are changing from established healthcare services to the latent enhancement of drugs and clinical trials. Additionally, this has also contributed significantly to medical tourism, which is also a significant trend in the healthcare industry, since minimum surgical waiting period is a major demand from patients.

The increasing technological advancements in medical sciences, advanced analytics, big data, machine learning, and digital technologies, has led to the adoption of big data and analytic systems in the healthcare sector and has proved as an efficient method of data management for companies in the industry. It has enhanced the quality of patient care, the comprehensive healthcare network, and the decision-making and business strategies of healthcare providers.

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)