Military Training Aircraft Market – Segmentation, Size, Share and Comprehensive Analysis to 2023

Increasing new aircraft programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and Sukhoi/HAL Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) need trained pilots. Thus, it is the primary driving factor for the global military training aircraft market. The modernization of the existing aircraft fleet is also a major trend fueling this market. However, increasing adoption of virtual aircraft training is one crucial factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

Military training aircraft are used by the air forces to train their pilots for future roles and responsibilities. The pilots are trained in different stages and as the stages advance the number of pilots gets reduced. Each pilot has specific set of skills suited for either fixed wing or rotor aircraft. So what a pilot would operate, is defined during the training regimen.

Hence, the global military training aircraft market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period.

On the flip side, several training aircraft is needed to train one pilot of the highest order. These aircrafts do not bear all functionalities of different aircrafts. Hence, this is often considered as a luxury investment in developing regions which can clog the easy military training aircraft market flow during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global military trainer aircraft market can be segmented by type and application.

By type, the military trainer aircraft market can be segmented into fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft.

Based on application, the military trainer aircraft market can be segmented into armed and non-armed.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific understanding of the military training aircraft market profiles the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The strong presence of several industry bigshots has given the Americas much prominence, riding on which, the region is currently dominating the world market. Furthermore, governments investing substantially in the defense is a positive step for the industry. Their budgets are drawing in a significant amount for military expenses. At the same time, fighter plane programs getting much focus such as Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II can be seen as beneficial for the region.

The EMEA is the second most crucial region with several companies expanding their bases and opening up new avenues for business. Israel, Czech Republic, France, Austria, and others spending much which spurs the regional market growth.

The APAC is all set to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing economies such as India, China, and Indonesia are increasing their military expenditure by a considerable margin and boosting the regional market in the process.

Key Players:

The key players of the global military training aircraft market are The Boeing Company (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Irkut Corporation (Russia), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India), Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. (Austria), Northrop Corporation (US), Fabrica Militaar De Aviones (Argentina), Grob Aircraft AG (Germany), Raytheon Aircraft Company (US),and BAE Systems (UK)

