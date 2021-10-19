Mini Excavator Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Mini Excavator Global Market: Introduction

Mini excavator also known as compact excavator either has a wheel or undercarriage made from rubber or steel and generally has an operating range of 0.7–10 Ton, and is used for performing tasks traditionally done by labour force. Mini excavator mechanizes the work that can be done with the help of a tractor, mini truck and pickups, making the task fast, easy, economical, versatile efficient and compact. They are used in the constructional sites with restricted space. Mini excavator have backfill blade and bucket along with a boom swing. Mini excavators are generally used for small- to medium-sized projects, which include small demolition project, forestry work, landscaping, small constructional work, plumbing utilities and electrical trench work. They are prominently used for all the tasks that can be done using a hand tool. Furthermore, they are attached with extensive arrays and advanced features to increase its productivity. Mini excavators are used in the infrastructural development program and for constructional purposes. Increasing demand of residential construction and infrastructural growth will propel the mini excavator global market. Mini excavators are extensively used in installation, maintenance and repair of gas pipelines and electric transmission networks and thus the growth of utility will accelerate the mini excavator global market. They are also used in other applications, such as railway maintenance, irrigational agricultural activities. Mini excavator’s productivity can be enhanced by adding several attachments, such as hydraulic brush cutter, tie inserters, tie tampers and under cutter bars.

Mini Excavator Global Market: Segmentation

Based on end use, the mini excavator market can be segmented as:

Commercial

Infrastructural

Residential

Mini Excavator Global Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have large amount of disposable income, which will accelerate the infrastructural growth in this region and in turn will boost the global market of mini excavators over the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in immigration has resulted in urbanization, which has increased the demand for residential projects in the Middle East and Africa. Augmenting residential and non-residential projects in developing countries, such as India and China, in Asia Pacific will boost the demand of mini excavators. The global demand for more efficient, productive and cost-effective mini excavators will increase the market of mini excavators. The global mini excavator market is expected to grow with a prominent CAGR over the forecast period.

Mini Excavator Global Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global market of mini excavators are:

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Volvo Construction Equipment

Caterpillar

J C Bamford Excavators

Komatsu

John Deere

Çukurova Ziraat

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery

Bharat Earth Movers

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

XCMG

Terex

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

