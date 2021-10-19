Nano Calcium Carbonate Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2019-2025
Market Highlights:
Nano Calcium Carbonate has many special properties than ordinary calcium carbonate. Therefore, nano-calcium carbonate is a functional inorganic filler, which not only has the effect of increasing product volume, reducing product cost, but also has excellent reinforcing properties.
The Nano calcium carbonate market is expanding at a rapid pace owing to rise in demand from end user industries such as paper, plastic, and rubber.
Data by Type
Standard Grade
High Precision Grade
Data by Application
Plastic
Rubber
Coating
Construction
Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Report Focuses On status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Growth in the usage of Nano calcium carbonate as strengthening fillers in construction and automotive sealants is anticipated to drive the market over the forecasted period. Nanotechnology is expected to resolve this problem. In the present study, we examined whether the bioavailability of calcium carbonate and calcium citrate can be improved by reducing the particle size.
Application of the Nano Calcium Carbonate market report:
- Imaging Purposes
- Drug Delivery
- Alloy and Catalyst
- Industrial Coatings
Key Manufacturers
Specialty Minerals
Omya
NanoMaterials Technology
AkzoNobel
Solvay
Minerals Technologies
Pfizcr
Shiraishi Calcium
Maruo Calcium
Jiawei Chemical
20 MICRONS
Anhui Chaodong Cement
Calchem
Lhoist
Nagase America
Nanoshel
Continued …
