NoSQL Database Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2025
NoSQL Database Market 2019-2025
Market Highlights:
A NoSQL database provides a mechanism for storage and retrieval of data that is modeled in means other than the tabular relations used in relational databases. Such databases have existed since the late 1960s, but did not obtain the “NoSQL” moniker until a surge of popularity in the early twenty-first century, triggered by the needs of Web 2.0 companies.NoSQL databases are increasingly used in big data and real-time web applications.NoSQL systems are also sometimes called “Not only SQL” to emphasize that they may support SQL-like query languages, or sit alongside SQL database in a polyglot persistence architecture.
Market segment by Type
Column
Document
Key-value
Graph
Market segment by Application
E-Commerce
Social Networking
Data Analytics
Data Storage
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global NoSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the NoSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Manufacturers
DynamoDB
ObjectLabs Corporation
Skyll
MarkLogic
InfiniteGraph
Oracle
MapR Technologies
he Apache Software Foundation
Basho Technologies
Aerospike
