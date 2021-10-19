Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2023| Major Players Glanbia plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Nutraceutical Ingredients Market with detailed market segmentation by health benefits, type, application, form and geography. The global nutraceutical ingredients market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nutraceutical ingredients market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The term nutraceutical combines two words nutrient (a nourishing food component) and pharmaceutical (a medical drug). A nutraceutical is also known as bioceutical. A nutraceutical is any substance that is a food or part of food which provides health or medical benefits, including the prevention and treatment of disease.

Growing demand for fortified food owing to the increasing health consciousness driving the need for nutraceutical ingredients market. Furthermore, increasing incidences of chronic diseases are also projected to influence the nutraceutical ingredients market significantly. Moreover, mandates on food fortification by government organizations worldwide are also anticipated to have a robust impact on the nutraceutical ingredients market. An evolving product based and technological innovations in the nutraceutical ingredients industry is also expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Key Players: Arla Foods amba, Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen A/S, DowDuPont Inc., Glanbia plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V.,, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Competitive Landscape

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market project.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

