Polyethylene Naphthalate Market 2019 Global Industry Trends | Growth Dynamics To 2024

A detailed analysis of the Polyethylene Naphthalate Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Polyethylene Naphthalate Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the Application landscape of the Polyethylene Naphthalate Market is subdivided into –

Packaging

Beverage bottling

Electronics

Automotive tyres

Others

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the Application spectrum:

Major details about the Application spectrum are provided in the report.

The study elaborates on the remuneration forecast of each of the Application categories by the end of the anticipated duration.

The market share which each of the Application segments account are mentioned in the study.

Also, the most proliferating trends that the Application spectrum is characterized by are also entailed.

Polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) market size from beverage bottling applications was valued at over USD 280 million in 2017. These are majorly incorporated in production of beer and juice bottles as the material provides high oxygen and moisture barriers of about 5 times more than PET and is considered most effective mono material. Also, these products provide durability when exposed to high temperatures. Increasing alcoholic beverages consumption owing to rapid urbanization, rising beer demand among youth population and affordability are the major factors contributing to polyethylene naphthalate market demand.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The report states the Regional landscape of the Polyethylene Naphthalate Market to be split into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Important pointers encompassed pertaining to the Regional spectrum:

Substantial details about the Regional spectrum are provided in the report.

The study mentions about the valuation estimate of each of the Regional categories in detail, by the end of the forecast period.

The market share that each of the Regional segments account are mentioned in the study.

The trends that the Regional landscape is defined by are also contained in the report.

The Polyethylene Naphthalate Market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the Polyethylene Naphthalate Market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the Polyethylene Naphthalate Market.

