Recommendation Engine Market to 2027 – Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corp, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services

The recommendation engine market is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the need to retain and attract customers and achieve higher sales as well as RoI. Further, the recommendation engine market is anticipated to flourish due to the requirement of analyzing the massive volume of customer data with a purpose to create recommendations. Moreover, digitalization and focus on enhancing customer experience are also fueling the market growth.

The “Global Recommendation Engine Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Recommendation Engine industry with a focus on the global recommendation engine market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global recommendation engine market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, industry and geography. The global recommendation engine market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The recommendation engine market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Recommendation Engine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting recommendation engine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global recommendation engine market report. Also, key recommendation engine market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, key developments in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the recommendation engine market are Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corp, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, Sentient Technologies, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company among others.

