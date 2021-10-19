Smart Lighting Market Trends Analysis, Component, Growth Driver, Application and Region-Forecasts 2024

A detailed analysis of the smart lighting market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the smart lighting market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

The smart lighting market growth is attributed to worldwide initiatives for smart city development and the growing popularity of home and building automation systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. As the modernized smart city infrastructure offers intelligent connectivity among different components of the administrative framework such as transport, healthcare, and law & order, further initiatives for developing smart cities are likely to be undertaken aggressively around the world over the next one decade.

Component Analysis:

Component segmentation: The report claims that the component landscape of the smart lighting market is subdivided into –

Product Luminaires Smart Bulb Fixtures Light Control Sensors Switches & Dimmers Relays Router & Gateways LED Driver & Ballasts

Technology Wired PLC PoE DALI Hybrid Wireless Bluetooth Zigbee Wi-Fi EnOcean Hybrid



Lighting Source Analysis:

Lighting source segmentation: The report states the lighting source landscape of the smart lighting market to be split into –

LED

Fluorescent Lamp

CFL

HIDL

Application Analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the application landscape of the smart lighting market is subdivided into –

Indoor Lighting Residential Commercial Industrial

Outdoor Lighting Highways & Roadways Public Places Bridges & Tunnels



Regional Analysis:

Regional segmentation: The study claims that the regional landscape of the smart lighting market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

The smart lighting market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the smart lighting market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the smart lighting market.

Europe is projected to hold a dominant position in the market by 2024 with a market share over 30%. This market dominance is attributed to growing emphasis on developing smart city infrastructure in the region and the large-sale installation of smart lighting system across the commercial and residential sectors. The European Union (EU) is consistently focusing on developing highly connected smart city infrastructure across the region while encouraging participation from public and private stakeholders. Through its funding instrument, The European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities (EIP-SCC), brings together industry and citizens to enhance the urban life using more sustainable and integrated solutions.

