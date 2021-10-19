Structural Heart Imaging Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2023 and Top Key Players – CardioComm Solutions , Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, HeartSciences, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pie Medical Imaging

Structural Heart Imaging (SHI) market is expected to grow from $9.98 billion in 2016 to reach $21.24 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 11.4%. Rising occurrence of structural heart diseases globally, increasing advancements in imaging modality technologies and widening attention about the diseases are some of the drivers bolstering the market growth. Adding to this, accessibility and rising in the assumption of recent advanced devices is the major factor boosting the market growth. On the other hand, high cost and reimbursement policies are the major restraints for the Structural Heart Imaging (SHI) market.

By imaging modalities, echocardiogram segment accounted for the largest share of the Structural Heart Imaging (SHI) market owing to its advanced intracardiac visualization, and economical when compared to CT & MRI. Echocardiogram also called echocardiography or diagnostic cardiac ultrasound. An echo uses sound waves to create pictures of heart’s chambers, valves, walls and the blood vessels like aorta, arteries and veins attached to the heart.

North America grabbed the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance during forecast period due to availability of high healthcare expenditure, recent technologically advanced devices and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to rising investments and growing number of well-equipped & sophisticated hospitals. These factors are expected to boost the demand for forward thinking procedures for structural heart diseases.

Major Key Players of the Structural Heart Imaging Market are:

CardioComm Solutions , Circle Cardiovascular Imaging, HeartSciences, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pie Medical Imaging, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, TomTec Imaging Systems GmbH, Toshiba Corporation, 3mensio and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Get sample copy of “Structural Heart Imaging Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011197164/sample

Major Applications of Structural Heart Imaging covered are:

-Congenital Heart Diseases (CHDs)

-Other Applications

Imaging Modalities Covered:

-Angiogram

o CT

o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

-Echocardiogram

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Structural Heart Imaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Structural Heart Imaging market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Structural Heart Imaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Structural Heart Imaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011197164/discount

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Structural Heart Imaging Market Size

2.2 Structural Heart Imaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Structural Heart Imaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Structural Heart Imaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Structural Heart Imaging Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Structural Heart Imaging Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Structural Heart Imaging Sales by Product

4.2 Global Structural Heart Imaging Revenue by Product

4.3 Structural Heart Imaging Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Structural Heart Imaging Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011197164/buying

In the end, Structural Heart Imaging industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]