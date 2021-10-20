3D Scanning Market Share 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

The Global 3D Scanning Market report covers total market for 3D Scanning has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global 3D Scanning market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The global 3D scanning market was valued at USD 3.69 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach USD 6.22 billion by the end of 2023, with a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecasted period (2018 – 2023). The scope of this report is limited to the type of hardware and software; ranges, such as short range, medium range and long range; applications, such as reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality control/inspection, face and body scanning and digital modeling, among others; and end-user verticals, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, entertainment & media, and architecture & construction, among others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

3D scanners are devices that capture the various details of a real-world object. Details include properties, such as dimensions, texture, and color, which can then be used to reproduce 3D models. Even though 3D scanners have not penetrated much into residential and private settings as of today, these devices are majorly used in industries such as entertainment and media, for the production of video games and movies. Other industrial areas, where these devices are found to be of great use are architecture, construction, aerospace, healthcare, and automotive, among others.

When it comes to innovations that have changed the world, 3D scanners should be listed among the top. With the growing number of applications, this market is set to witness rapid growth. Even though it has gained only a little attention from commercial applications, 3D scanners can be customized to meet professional needs in various industries. For instance, in the medical industry, 3D scanners can be used to model body parts in three-dimensions, which can then be used to create prosthetics. It can also be used to facilitate various wound healing and care and to create breast implants. In construction the industry, 3D scanners can be used to create a scaled 3D structure of a building, and in architectural industry these devices help in preserving and archiving historical monuments from museums. Because of the customizable and scalable nature of this technology, new applications are emerging across every industry.

The United States is the Fastest Growing 3D Scanner Market

The aerospace industry of the United States is huge and it exports more than 60% of all aerospace production. Many foreign firms are attracted to the US aerospace market as it is the largest in the world, employing skilled and hospitable workforce, offering diverse offerings, and boasting of extensive distribution systems. According to the US Department of Commerce, the US aerospace industry has contributed to about USD 118.5 billion to the US economy in the form of export sales. It is estimated that for the next 20 years, the number of large commercial planes will grow at a rate of 3.5% per year to reach a total of 34,000 units, valued at USD 4.5 trillion. Also, the defense market in the United States is huge. The military budget of the United States is the highest in the world crossing USD 500 billion, much more than any other country. This drives the demand for the latest technologies such as 3D scanning in order to ramp up the production processes, while ensuring quality. This is driving the market in this region.

Even the healthcare industry in the United States is extremely advanced. The healthcare expenditure of the United States, as a percentage of GDP, is higher than any other country. 3D scanners can be used in healthcare in developing 3D models for human body parts, which can then be used for producing prosthetics. They also help in generating 3D images of wounds to allow objective measurement for accurate wound assessment, in turn, driving the market.

The entertainment and media industry of the United States is also the largest and the most advanced than any other country, and it represents about a third of the global industry. Especially, 3D animation production in the country, which houses the world’s best animation studios, such as Disney and Pixar; these erupted as the fastest growing phenomenon in the entertainment industry. When a real-world equivalent of a model exists, it is much faster to scan that object instead of modelling it using software. Therefore, this is another factor driving the market for 3D scanners in this region.

Aerospace and Defense is the Fastest Growing End-User

3D scanning technology is critical for delivering accuracy, which is vital in almost every aspect of aerospace manufacturing and aircraft assembly. 3D scanners provide dimensional quality control of small and large aircraft parts, both on-site and at the point of manufacture, in order to deliver ultra-precise, ultra-accurate and ultra-resolution results.

Defense budgets in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, several Middle Eastern countries, and other nations are increasing at a time when national security threats are being heightened, with governments equipping their armed forces with next-generation technologies. Moreover, the commercial aerospace subsector is expected to continue its decade-long trend of above-average growth rates, driven by growth in passenger travel demand and an accelerated equipment replacement cycle.

When building and developing complex and technologically advanced military & defense systems, manufacturers rely on measurement accuracy and speed. 3D scanners help in building military weapons and vehicles such as frigates, fighter aircrafts and tanks, and it handle tasks such as retrofitting components and systems. Thus, in addition to comply with strict industrial standards while manufacturing, the need to control quality, costs, and traceability within the product lifecycle (PLC), is driving the adoption of 3D scanning technology in aerospace and defense.

Key Developments in the Market

• February 2018 – FARO introduced the next generation FARO Design, ScanArm 2.0, to address the most demanding challenges and requirements faced by product design and product engineering professionals and delivers up to 25% improved system accuracy.

• October 2017 – Creaform launched surface damage analysis software, SMARTDENT 3D, to provide cost-effective and time-saving solution for airlines.

• July 2017 – GOM released new software with new and advanced features for 3D metrology, virtual measuring room (VMR), and 3D testing.

Major Players: 3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION, DIRECT DIMENSIONS INC., CREAFORM, FARO TECHNOLOGIES INC., and TOPCON CORPORATION, amongst others.

3D Scanning Market Forecast 2019-2024

The 3D Scanning industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of 3D Scanning production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

