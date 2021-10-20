3D Telepresence Market 2019: Global Analysis by Key Players – TelePresence Tech, Cisco, Microsoft, Dimension Data, Musion
Additionally, users may be given the ability to affect the remote location. In this case, the user’s position, movements, actions, voice, etc. may be sensed, transmitted and duplicated in the remote location to bring about this effect. Therefore information may be traveling in both directions between the user and the remote location.
By taking advantage of recent advances in augmented reality (AR), coupled with 3D, such as Atheer AiR Glasses, Google Glass, and Microsoft HoloLens, the remote consumer’s digital representations could be rendered over the real world, creating a mixed-reality experience.
This in turn, is expected to drive the 3D telepresence market.
Hardware Devices expected to have the Largest Share. Hardware devices have witnessed a growth in demand, owing to the increasing adoption in educational institutions and multinational corporations. Moreover, the updating process of its previous video conferencing solutions at these places is also expected to drive the demand for the equipment. Moreover, as the hardware becomes cheaper, telepresence methods are becoming more common in low-budget applications. In addition, technological development in the market has led to companies shifting from video conferencing to immersive telepresence solutions. As these solutions are being adopted by company executives and public and political figures extensively, the demand for 3D telepresence hardware is expected to increase.
North America is the Biggest Market. Many large organizations in this region are adopting to 3D telepresence room solutions, which is a significant factor for the high adoption of 3D telepresence in this region. Major players like Cisco, who are investing in 3D telepresence market in this region, are driving the growth of the market.
This report focuses on the global 3D Telepresence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Telepresence development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
TelePresence Tech
Cisco Systems
Microsoft
Dimension Data
DVE Telepresence
Musion
Polycom
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Education
Advertising
Conferencing
Customer Service
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
