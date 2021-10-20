Active Geofencing Market 2019: Global Analysis by Key Players – TelePresence Tech, Cisco, Microsoft, Dimension Data, Musion

Geofencing is a technology that defines a virtual boundary around a real-world geographical area. In doing so, a radius of interest is established that can trigger an action in a geo-enabled phone or other portable electronic device.The use of smartphones has enabled small- and medium-scale businesses to reach out to customers visiting their premises. Access to applications, like Google Earth, has allowed people to know about the nearby places. A small business uses geofencing to let the customers in the locality know about its new products and offers and retain them, if they visit the locality. The demand in this segment is increasing, particularly in developed and emerging countries, mainly in urban areas.

In 2018, the global Active Geofencing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Active Geofencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Active Geofencing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Samsung

Bluedot Innovation

Gimbal

Verve

Radar Labs

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652955-global-active-geofencing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fixed

Mobile

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Defense and Military

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America