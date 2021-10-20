Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Emerging Trends 2019 to 2025

According to a new report Added by Premium Market Insights, titled, “Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market”, the report classifies the global Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) offers an intelligent and comfortable driving experience. This system consists of sensors that are applicable in adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system, park assist, blind spot detection system, adaptive front lighting system, and others.

Emphasis on consumer safety, impending need for comfort, and increase in government regulations that ensure safety drive the market growth. However, complexity & difficulty in testing systems, pricing pressure, and inflation impede the suggested growth. Implementation of ADAS in low-cost cars and increased electronic content and electronic integration are the prevalent trends in this industry.

The advance driver assistance systems market is segmented based on component type and region. Based on component type, it is bifurcated into system type and sensor type. The system type further is divided into tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness monitor system, intelligent parking assist system, adaptive cruise control system, blind spot object detection system, lane departure warning system, adaptive front-lighting system, and others (night vision system and driver monitoring system); while the sensor type includes image sensor, LiDAR sensor, ultrasonic sensor, infrared sensor, RADAR, and LASER. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Magna International Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

