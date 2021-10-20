Air Cargo Screening Systems Market 2019-2023: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Air Cargo Screening Systems Market – Analysis of Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Air Cargo Screening Systems Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Air Cargo Screening Systems market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Segmentation by Major Players:

3DX-Ray Limited, Rapiscan Systems, L3 Security & Detection Systems, Smiths Detection, E2V, Astrophysics Inc., ICTS, Morpho Detection American Science And Engineering

Overview of Air Cargo Screening Systems Market Report:

The global air cargo screening systems market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2023. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market, accounting for around one-third of the global market share in 2017.

Accelerating Growth in Air Cargo

According to IATA, in 2016, airlines transported 52 million metric tons of goods, representing more than 35% of global trade by value. On average, cargo business generates 9% of airline revenues, representing more than twice the revenues from the first class segment. This increased growth has been fraught with security risks. Since the Yemen printer cartridge plot in 2010, the security of the air cargo supply chain has been under increased scrutiny. Governments have increased their oversight and often require enhanced advance information about cargo transported, and/or have introduced 100% screening requirements for cargo shipments.

The demand for air cargo screening systems is expected to rise through the forecast period owing to growing fleet of e-commerce, which is seen as a future growth driver for the air cargo industry, as online shopping boosts demand for parcel delivery services worldwide.

Technologies in Use

The modern screening methods of today are proficient and powerful in screening high volumes of cargo, thus, boosting the global air cargo screening systems market. The advancements in the modern IT systems are integral for the development of the modern air-cargo screening system. Important technologies, currently in use, include screening systems, based on Explosive Trace Detection (ETD), X-Ray and Explosive Detection System (EDS) technologies.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for screening systems and is expected to increase its global market share, over the forecast period. Further, the growth in the region owes to the rising cargo traffic and improving infrastructure, especially, in the emerging economies such as India, China and Indonesia. Africa, currently a small region for the market, is anticipated to record higher growth rates (of more than 8%), by 2021, and emerge as an important aviation hub in the future.

