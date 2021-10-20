Automotive Aftermarket Market Business Trends, Growth Factors, Rising Demand, Technology Advancements and Global Forecast to 2027

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Automotive Aftermarket Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Industrial Automotive Aftermarket Market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

The automotive aftermarket is the secondary market for the automobile market with the component of system & services. It is concerned with manufacturing, remanufacturing, distribution, installation of various parts, repairing, etc. The aftermarket has two parts, replacement parts, and accessories. It encompasses parts for replacement, collision, appearance, and performance including electric propulsion.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Industrial Automotive Aftermarket Market in the coming years.

Some of the Major Players In Automotive Aftermarket Market:

3M

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Federal Mogul

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

A rapid increase in vehicle sales and production is the major factor which is driving the Automotive Aftermarket market. Vehicle components such as filters, deflectors, tires, brake parts, and actuators have a short lifespan, which leads to regular maintenance and replacement of components is expected to contribute tremendous growth in Automotive Aftermarket market. However, improvement by OEMs, car manufacturers towards improvising the components are hampering the automotive aftermarket growth. Rising technological innovation in vehicles and advancement of systems, which include components such as sensors, ECUs, and display screens need regular maintenance, and replacement of electronic components are offering lucrative opportunities to the automotive aftermarket market.

The global Automotive Aftermarket market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle Type, and sales. Based on product, the market is segmented as tire, wheels, battery, lighting, exhaust, components, body parts, accessories, telematics, and others. On the basis of the vehicle type the market is segmented into passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Based on sales the market is segmented as OEM, professional service stations, and others.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Industrial Automotive Aftermarket Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Industrial Automotive Aftermarket across the globe. The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional outlook of the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market research study report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report puts explicit emphasis on the most dynamic information of the global market, gained with the assistance of industry-best analytical methods.

