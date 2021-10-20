Automotive AR and VR Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2018 – 2025 | Continental, Microsoft, Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen, Unity, Bosch, DAQRI, HTC, Hyundai Motor, and Wayray

Automotive AR and VR Market by Type (Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)) and Application (Research & Development, Manufacturing & Supply, Marketing & sales, Aftersales, Support Functions, and Product) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Augmented reality is a digital layer superimposed on the physical world. Augmented reality applications are developed on special 3D programs that enable developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world. Moreover, it integrates the real-life environment with virtual details that enhance the experience. This is typically achieved by looking at real-life environments through a smart goggles and headsets, smartphone or tablet screen. Augmented reality in automotive is majorly used for the application that displays the features of pedestrian, navigations, and smart signaling on a windshield.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Continental, Microsoft, Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen, Unity, Bosch, DAQRI, HTC, Hyundai Motor, and Wayray.

The global automotive AR and VR market encompasses AR and VR type and application segment of the automotive AR and VR market. The global automotive AR and VR market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. The development of new and diversified technologies creates opportunities within the automotive industry. The automotive AR and VR market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is from 2018 to 2025.

The market is segmented by type of automotive AR and VR used, which includes augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Also, based on application, the market is classified into research & development, manufacturing & supply, marketing & sales, aftersales, support functions, product. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive AR and VR market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE AR AND VR MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE AR AND VR MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE AR AND VR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Continental AG

7.2. DAQRI

7.3. HTC Corporation

7.4. Hyundai Motor Group

7.5. Microsoft Corporation

7.6. Robert Bosch GmbH

7.7. Unity Technologies ApS

7.8. Visteon Corporation

7.9. Volkswagen AG

7.10. WayRay AG

