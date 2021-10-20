Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Growth Projection to 2024 | NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing), and Application (Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) systems are used to alter, process, and function data and algorithms to imitate the intellectual functions of the human mind, and gain the capacity to absorb and resolve problems automatically. Vehicles with self-driving features are more likely to adopt such systems to improve their efficiency and functioning.

Expansion of the automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for automotive artificial intelligence. The automotive artificial intelligence market is likely to expand at a significant pace during forecast period owing to the advent of various advanced features and expansion of the service sector for automotive application. Moreover, key players operating in the automotive industry are investing heavily in order to develop advanced technology for vehicles. Varying customer preference for convenience, security, and safety offers an opportunity for vehicle manufacturers to implement AI systems in vehicles.

The addition of AI systems in vehicles is likely to fuel the cost of the vehicle, which is anticipated to reduce its affordability among consumers. This is a key factor restraining the market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: NVIDIA Corporation, Waymo, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micron Technology, Otto Motors, BMW, Tesla Inc., and Toyota.

The report segments the automotive artificial intelligence market based on component, technology, application, and region. Based on component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Further, hardware is classified into processor, memory, and networks. Furthermore, processor is bifurcated into microprocessor and graphics processing unit. By technology the market is segmented into machine learning & deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. By application, it is fragmented into semi-autonomous and autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Nvidia Corporation

8.2. Alphabet Inc. (Waymo)

8.3. Intel Corporation

8.4. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

8.5. Microsoft Corporation

8.6. Micron Technology, Inc.

8.7. BMW

8.8. Uber Technologies Inc. (OTTO Motors)

8.9. Tesla, Inc.

8.10. Toyota Motor Corporation

