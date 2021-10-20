Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2019 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2023

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Automotive Fuel Tank market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Automotive Fuel Tank Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Magna International Inc, Plastic Omnium Group,Ti Automotive,Unipres Corporation,Plas Fuel Sys,Kautex Textron Gmbh,Yapp Automotive Parts Co Ltd,Central Precision Limited,Martinrea International Inc.,Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd

Overview of Automotive Fuel Tank Market Report:

The automotive fuel tank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during forecast period, to a market size of USD 16.55 billion by the year 2023. The 2016 Grand Cherokee features a 93-liter fuel tank that has a potential range of over 1200 km. Most consumers, in addition to higher fuel-efficiency figures, are now demanding bigger fuel tanks in order to increase the range. The maximum rate of growth will be seen in the 45l-70l capacity tanks, on account of upsizing of the fuel tank capacities in 4-wheelers. The up to 45 l capacity fuel tanks cover the 2-wheeler market and the budget hatchbacks, especially in the emerging markets. In the developing nations, small hatchbacks feature small engines and fuel tanks with a capacity below 45 liters.

Volatile Raw Material Prices Hampering the Market Growth

Usage of metals as raw materials always involves the risk of its price instability in the metal commodity market. Fluctuations in the global economy, along with influx in exchange rates, make the cost of raw materials volatile. The economy rebounds and fall decides the cost for raw materials fluctuation in the global market. Market speculation usually makes the magnesium price more volatile, which in turn affects the fuel tank industry. For instance, speculators drove the prices up in 2006 through 2008.

Overall, the raw materials price fluctuations pose a serious threat to the growth of automotive fuel tank market, as it puts pressure on the supply side resulting in increased production cost. Shortage of raw material supply and increasing demand from automobile industry would adversely affect the market sentiments.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market growth

The Asia-Pacific region, despite sluggish growth in the Chinese market, (the largest automobile market in the world), is expected to lead the growth in the automotive fuel tank market. Europe is forecasted to be one of the fastest growing markets in the above 70-liter fuel tank capacity, as all the heavy commercial vehicles feature fuel tanks above 70 liters and their sales are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

