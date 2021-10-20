Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2019 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2023
360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Automotive Fuel Tank market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.
Automotive Fuel Tank Market Segmentation by Major Players:
Magna International Inc, Plastic Omnium Group,Ti Automotive,Unipres Corporation,Plas Fuel Sys,Kautex Textron Gmbh,Yapp Automotive Parts Co Ltd,Central Precision Limited,Martinrea International Inc.,Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd
Get Sample Copy of this Report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13100287
Overview of Automotive Fuel Tank Market Report:
The automotive fuel tank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during forecast period, to a market size of USD 16.55 billion by the year 2023. The 2016 Grand Cherokee features a 93-liter fuel tank that has a potential range of over 1200 km. Most consumers, in addition to higher fuel-efficiency figures, are now demanding bigger fuel tanks in order to increase the range. The maximum rate of growth will be seen in the 45l-70l capacity tanks, on account of upsizing of the fuel tank capacities in 4-wheelers. The up to 45 l capacity fuel tanks cover the 2-wheeler market and the budget hatchbacks, especially in the emerging markets. In the developing nations, small hatchbacks feature small engines and fuel tanks with a capacity below 45 liters.
Volatile Raw Material Prices Hampering the Market Growth
Usage of metals as raw materials always involves the risk of its price instability in the metal commodity market. Fluctuations in the global economy, along with influx in exchange rates, make the cost of raw materials volatile. The economy rebounds and fall decides the cost for raw materials fluctuation in the global market. Market speculation usually makes the magnesium price more volatile, which in turn affects the fuel tank industry. For instance, speculators drove the prices up in 2006 through 2008.
Overall, the raw materials price fluctuations pose a serious threat to the growth of automotive fuel tank market, as it puts pressure on the supply side resulting in increased production cost. Shortage of raw material supply and increasing demand from automobile industry would adversely affect the market sentiments.
Asia-Pacific is dominating the market growth
The Asia-Pacific region, despite sluggish growth in the Chinese market, (the largest automobile market in the world), is expected to lead the growth in the automotive fuel tank market. Europe is forecasted to be one of the fastest growing markets in the above 70-liter fuel tank capacity, as all the heavy commercial vehicles feature fuel tanks above 70 liters and their sales are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
Inquire more or share questions if any for this Report @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13100287
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Order a copy of Automotive Fuel Tank Market Report 2019 @ https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/13100287
Important factors that are mentioned in the Automotive Fuel Tank Market report 2023…
Key Market Dynamics: The Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market research report provides complete forecasts on the latest market trends, development methods, and research methodologies. Some of the factors that are directly in affecting the market including the Strategic Production and Methods, development platforms, and the product model itself, and even a minute change within the product profile would result in a huge amount of changes within the mentioned factors. All of these factors are explained in detail in the research study.
Major Growth Prospects: The report also focuses on some of the Key growth prediction, including new product launches, Mergers and Acquisitions, Research and Development, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and growth of the key Manufacturers working effectively in the market, both in terms of regional and global scale depending on geography.
Key Market Highlights: The report gives us an in-depth Market analysis on some of the Automotive Fuel Tank Market key factors, including revenue, cost, capacity, capacity utilization rate, production, production rate, consumption, supply, demand, Market share, CAGR, and gross margin. Additionally, the report presents a comprehensive study of the market growth factors and their latest trends, along with related Market sections and subsections.
Potential Customers: The Automotive Fuel Tank Market report provides significant insights to readers, service providers, suppliers, distributors, manufacturers, stakeholders, and individuals who are interested in evaluation and self-studying the Automotive Fuel Tank market.
“We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”