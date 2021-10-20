Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market 2019: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, Google, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Oracle

Geospatial analysis is the gathering, display, and manipulation of imagery, GPS, satellite photography and historical data, described explicitly in terms of geographic coordinates or implicitly, in terms of a street address, postal code, or forest stand identifier as they are applied to geographic models.

Based on component, the geospatial analytics market has been segmented into software & solutions and services.

The software & solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2018. The adoption of geospatial software & solutions by enterprises is primarily to acquire location-based business intelligence for informed decision-making.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for geospatial analytics in 2017. The growth of the geospatial analytics market in North America is primarily driven by the high adoption of latest technologies such as cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and business intelligence tools.

In 2018, the global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Geospatial Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Geospatial Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652975-global-automotive-geospatial-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

IBM

ESRI

Google

Pitney Bowes

SAP

Oracle

Alteryx

Bentley Systems

Harris

DigitalGlobe

Hexagon AB

Teradata

Trimble

Maplarge

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software & Solutions

Services