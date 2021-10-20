Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market 2019: Global Analysis by Key Players – IBM, Google, Pitney Bowes, SAP, Oracle
Based on component, the geospatial analytics market has been segmented into software & solutions and services.
The software & solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market share in 2018. The adoption of geospatial software & solutions by enterprises is primarily to acquire location-based business intelligence for informed decision-making.
North America is estimated to be the largest market for geospatial analytics in 2017. The growth of the geospatial analytics market in North America is primarily driven by the high adoption of latest technologies such as cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and business intelligence tools.
In 2018, the global Automotive Geospatial Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Geospatial Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Geospatial Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
ESRI
Google
Pitney Bowes
SAP
Oracle
Alteryx
Bentley Systems
Harris
DigitalGlobe
Hexagon AB
Teradata
Trimble
Maplarge
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software & Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Safety and Navigation
Insurance
Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software & Solutions
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Safety and Navigation
1.5.3 Insurance
1.5.4 Logistics
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size
2.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive Geospatial Analytics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Geospatial Analytics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 ESRI
12.2.1 ESRI Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.2.4 ESRI Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ESRI Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Pitney Bowes
12.4.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.4.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Oracle
12.6.1 Oracle Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.7 Alteryx
12.7.1 Alteryx Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.7.4 Alteryx Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Alteryx Recent Development
12.8 Bentley Systems
12.8.1 Bentley Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.8.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development
12.9 Harris
12.9.1 Harris Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Geospatial Analytics Introduction
12.9.4 Harris Revenue in Automotive Geospatial Analytics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Harris Recent Development
Continued…..
