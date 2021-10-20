Automotive Power Electronics Market Share 2019Global Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Development Status, Top Leaders, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment 2024

The Global Automotive Power Electronics Market report covers total market for Automotive Power Electronics has been analysed based on the Porter’s five forces model. The impact of the different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, challenges key issues SWOT analysis, and technology forecasting is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers, such as high growth and demand in emerging economies countries.

Globally, this market focuses on some particular strategies to progress the growth of these industries. To understand the existing structure and scenario of various companies, major key strategies are explained in this report. Different regions are explained to give a clear idea of various terms, such as current trends, size, and shares along with the productivity of industries.

This research report categorizes the global Automotive Power Electronics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Advancements in Technology to Drive the Market

The advent of high frequency and high power switching devices has brought about a comprehensive application of power electronic converters for energy conversion and motion control. Advancements in technology in the form of safety and driver assistance systems, infotainment, powertrain advancements, and several others, due to the never-ending R&D in the automotive and power electronics sector, make power electronics one of the prominent segments in the current automotive market scenario. The electrical components in automotive systems have gradually evolved from basic lighting and battery charging to infotainment, sensors, and safety. Reduction in cost and size of the components and systems will play a pivotal role in the growth of the market. Switched-mode power supplies (SMPS), is one such advancement in power electronics, which helps to handle the high loads of a powertrain efficiently.

Integration of advanced driver assistance, safety, and convenience systems in almost all automotive vehicles will be the major factor boosting the demand for automotive power electronics. Also, the increase in the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles will considerably help the market to grow over the forecast period. Hybrid electric vehicles have already gathered a huge momentum globally, especially from the European and North American countries. This popularity of hybrid technology will help the growth of power electronics market to a reasonable extent. The dominance of electrics and electronics in these vehicles will constitute the bulk of the share in automotive power electronics market.

Incorporating electrical components and replacing the conventional mechanical and hydraulic loads in the powertrain will help to improve efficiency in the vehicle by about 20%. The use of power electronics in powertrain systems for better engine propulsion, like that in controlling the engine parts or for transmission and controls, will be a major trend in the market during the forecast period. The adoption of electronics in powertrain systems will be more applicable to electric vehicle concepts – hybrid (HEV) and pure (EV) with increased efforts by the regional governments and environmental agencies to lower emission levels.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by device type, application, and geography. Among the different types of automotive power electronics applications, body electronics accounts for the majority, followed by safety and convenience systems. Powertrain and emission control are some of the other major power electronics applications in an automotive. The demand for lightweight multi-portable devices will help drive the growth of advanced power electronics significantly. Growing demand for passenger and light commercial vehicles from developing economies, such as China, India, and the Latin American countries (Brazil and Mexico), will help drive the market. Global economic uncertainty and a declining growth rate in production will pose a hindrance to the automotive electronics market.

Key developments:

February 2018: Punch Powertrain acquires French electronics firm Apogee.

Major Players: KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE, RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION, AND VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC., amongst others

Automotive Power Electronics Market Forecast 2019-2024

The Automotive Power Electronics industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Automotive Power Electronics production, supply, sales and market status.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

