Bread and Rolls Market Growth Analysis 2019

A roll is a small, often round loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment (eaten plain or with butter). A roll can be served and eaten whole or cut transversely and dressed with filling between the two halves. Rolls are also commonly used to make sandwiches similar to those produced using slices of bread. They are found in most cuisines all over the world. Among the breads mentioned are griddle cakes, honey-and-oil bread, mushroom-shaped loaves covered in poppy seeds, and the military specialty of rolls baked on a spit.

One of the major factors leading to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Gluten can cause inflammation in the small intestine that causes celiac disease, which affects people by causing a digestive problem, severe irritation in the skin, and Aphthous ulcer. Because of such awareness, consumers not only prefer products that are organic but also gluten-free. Companies like King Arthur Flour manufactures gluten-free banana bread with coconut and flax, gluten-free sorghum sandwich bread, etc. to increase their consumer base.

Europe dominated the market in 2015, followed by APAC and North America. Artisanal bread and rolls as a product category under global bread and rolls market accounted for the majority of the sales in 2015.

The global Bread and Rolls market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bread and Rolls market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Associated British Foods

Almarai

Barilla Group

Grupo Bimbo

Goodman Fielder

Yamazaki Baking

Bakkersland Groep

Brace’s Bakery

Campbell Soup Company

Fuji Baking Group

George Weston

Lieken

Maple Leaf Foods

Pasco Shikishima

Premier Foods

Takaki Bakery

Warburtons

Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Type

Artisanal Bread and Rolls

Industrial Bread and Rolls

In-Store Bakery

Tortilla

Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Application

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Market size by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To study and analyze the global Bread and Rolls market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products, and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Bread and Rolls market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bread and Rolls companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To protect the value and sales volume of Bread and Rolls submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bread and Rolls :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Bread and Rolls market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type, and application, 2018 are considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

