Car Rental Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Car Rental Market in India is seeing rapid expansion amidst increasing growth in the organized sector coupled with increasing penetration rate of internet & increase in level of convenience in the urban middle class population. Moreover the rampant investments towards the technology and investments by major companies has contributed considerable growth in this market.

India Car Rental market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years with growth being majorly driven by increasing urbanization rate, increasing level of convenience among the middle class population, surging penetration rate of Internet and major investments propelling the growth in the India Car Rental Market. The market is anticipated to witness a moderate growth over the next few years. Moreover, the market size of India Radio Taxi is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the next few years. The growth in this market is accompanied by the surging penetration of the radio cabs in the tier II cities, increase in influx of tourist and high level of convenience being associated with the cabs.

According to research report, “India Car Rental Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)” – (By Value, By Region, By Segment – Radio Taxi, Corporate Rental, Aggregators and Affilators; Key Players; Market Share and Dynamics)”, the market is dominated by unorganized market controlling 89% of market share as of 2015 and is anticipated to grab 75% of the market in 2021, accompanied by the increase in growth rate of radio taxi.

According to the report “India Car Rental Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)” – (By Value, By Region, By Segment – Radio Taxi, Corporate Rental, Aggregators and Affilators; Key Players; Market Share and Dynamics) published by Azoth Analytics, the market is ripe for swift expansion with key players of the industry being Carzonrent, Ola , Meru Cabs, Uber , JustRide, Revv, Zoomcar , Savvari etc.

