Cloud Professional Services 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 23.38% and Forecast to 2021
An increased number of cloud solutions from various vendors have created a complex cloud environment. Cloud customers are struggling with integrating and managing applications, workloads, cloud stacks, and other facets of the shift to cloud. They are spending heavily on consultants and system integrators to educate, plan, and implement their cloud environments. Vendors such as IBM and HCL are providing cloud as well as cloud professional services. However, they often face challenges such as country-specific laws and vertical-specific niche requirements.
The analysts forecast the global cloud professional services market to grow at a CAGR of 23.38% over the period 2014-2021.
Covered in this Report
The global cloud professional services market is segmented on the basis of services such as ADM, consulting, and SI.
The report, Global Cloud Professional Services Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes profile of key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• Accenture
• HCL Technologies
• Hewlett- Packard
• IBM
• PricewaterhouseCoopers
Other Prominent Vendors
• AT&T
• Capgemini
• Cisco
• Citrix
• Cognizant
• CSC
• Dell
• Deloitte
• EMC
• Fujitsu
• Informatica
• Infosys
• Microsoft
• NTT Data
• Oracle
• TCS
• T-systems
• Unisys
• Verizon
• Wipro
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
