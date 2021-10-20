Cloud Security in Healthcare Market 2019 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of approximately 18.2% during the Forecast period 2023, Segmentation by Key Regions, Gross Margin, Profit, Analysis, Market Share

360 Research Reports offers the latest published report on “Global Cloud Security in Healthcare Market – Segmented by Application, Deployment, Component, End-User and Geography – Growth, Trend and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Cloud Security in Healthcare Market 2019-2023 considers the past, current and future state of the industry while encapsulating modest landscape analysis, manufacturers, marketing strategies, industry effect factor analysis. An unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas has been included to help stakeholders to device and align Cloud Security in Healthcare market strategies according to the current and future market. All enterprise profiles of the main players and brands are shown in this research. The report presents the drivers and restrictions of the market that have been explained by SWOT analysis.

Cloud Security in Healthcare Market Segmentation by Major Players:

Athenahealth inc,Carecloud Corporation,Carestream Health inc,Dell inc,Cleardata Networks inc,IBM Corporation,Iron Mountain inc,Merge Healthcare inc,Cisco Systems inc,Symantec Corporation

Overview of Cloud Security in Healthcare Market Report:

The global cloud security in the healthcare market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 18.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to the favorable regulatory framework by the government and technological developments in that region.

Cloud computing is one of the major shift from the traditional way of doing business to use the IT resources. Cloud computing security or cloud security is fast growing service in IT that includes protecting critical information from theft, data leakage and deletion. Cloud security is increasingly being adopted in healthcare to reduce the healthcare costs pressures while maintaining the quality of care. In the coming decade, the economic benefits from this market would play a vital role in the operational and functional perspective of healthcare.

Rising in Adoption of Cloud Based Clinical Applications

There are significant economic benefits of cloud computing provides cost flexibility and potential for reduced costs. There has been a significant rise in the digitization of medical records such as adoption of electronic medical records, electronic health records and personal health records. Apart from that, there is increasing digital output from medical imaging devices such as CT/MRI scanners, bedside monitoring devices and infusers which provides high volume of varied data. There is high need for IT in healthcare to reduce costs and increased adoption rate which is useful in point-of-care access to medical data and medical applications in mobile devices for both patients and medical staffs. This increases the use of cloud solutions in healthcare driving this market.

Other factors such as the need for increasing the volume and scalability of healthcare data, rise in new payment models and rising awareness of benefits of open platforms drives the cloud security market.

Privacy Concerns related to Patient Information

Privacy and security of patient health data with ensuring the availability of the correct information and timely synchronization of data remain a significant set of concerns with devices such as electronic health records. The confidentiality of patient information between the concerned endpoints is of prime importance to provide secure data management. The concerns further extend towards sharing physical devices and virtualized resources with trust chain among providers and payers is highly useful. Other factor such as issues related to interoperability and standardization of cloud restricts this market.

Public Cloud Model of Deployment to Dominate the Market

The global cloud security in the healthcare market is segmented by application, deployment, distribution model, component, end-user and geography. By geography, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

By deployment model, the public cloud is expected to dominate the market with approximately 65% of share. It provides greater performance in terms of quick access and analytics compared to other models. The developed markets have favorable regulatory framework by the governments, data protection policies and guidelines which is still improving in the emerging markets due to its higher costs and IT resources.

