Conformal coatings are materials that are applied in thin layers (0.002 to 0.005 inch) on electronic substrates to provide environmental and mechanical protection. These coatings protect and cover printed circuit boards (PCBs) and other electrical components from harsh environmental conditions such as moisture, dirt, abrasion, fungus, chemicals, mechanical stress, shock, and vibration, thereby extending their working life.

The analysts forecast the global conformal coating in electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global conformal coating in electronics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the conformal coating in electronics market across regions has been considered for calculating the market size.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1095148-global-conformal-coating-in-electronics-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Conformal Coating in Electronics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Chase

• Dow Corning

• Henkel

• Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

• VSI Parylene

https://marketersmedia.com/conformal-coating-in-electronics-market-2018-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2022/345018

Market driver

• Increasing use of electrical and electronic components across industries.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Problems regarding material compatibility and cracking.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increasing demand for paraxylene conformal coating from the medical industry.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1095148-global-conformal-coating-in-electronics-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

Key market highlights

Overview of conformal coatings

PART 05: Market landscape

Global conformal coating in electronics market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Global conformal coating in electronics market by product

Global acrylic market

Global silicone market

Global urethane market

Global epoxy market

Global paraxylene market

Global market for other conformal coatings used in electronics

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Global conformal coating in electronics market by application

Global conformal coating market in automotive electronics application

Global conformal coating market in aerospace and defense electronics application

Global conformal coating market in consumer electronics application

Global conformal coating market for medical electronics application

Global conformal coating market in other electronics applications

PART 08: Market segmentation by application methods

Global conformal coating in electronics market by methods

Spray coating

Brush coating

Selective coating

Dip coating

Vapor deposition

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Global conformal coating in electronics market by geography

Conformal coating market in North America

Conformal coating market in Europe

Conformal coating market in APAC

Conformal coating market in ROW

PART 10: Market drivers

Increasing use of electrical and electronic components across industries

Increasing automation in industries

Growing R&D investments by major industry players

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

Restraints of conformal coating application

Problems regarding material compatibility and cracking

Government regulations regarding high VOC content

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

Increasing demand for paraxylene conformal coating from medical industry

Growth in automotive and transportation industries

Increased use of electronic components in aerospace and defense industry

PART 15: Vendor landscape

Competitive landscape

Chase Corporation

Dow Corning

Henkel

Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

VSI Parylene

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com