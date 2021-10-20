Dairy Alternative Market Growth Factors, Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis & Forecast by 2022

Dairy Alternative Market is expected to garner $21.7 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue of $4.0 billion in 2015, followed by North America. Asia-Pacific would continue to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period owing to the increase in demand from countries such as China and India.

The segmentations by source include soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and other dairy alternative sources. Soy milk accounted for the maximum market share of 53.2% in 2015, because of its extensive usage in refreshment drinks. Popularity of beverages formulated by the combination of soy beverages and fruit drinks has increased in countries such as China. Almond milk is projected to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 14.4%, owing to its high demand in developed regions such as North America, driven by the rising vegan and obese population in countries such as the U.S.

Beverage is anticipated to be the faster growing segment compared to food. Beverages such as milk shake, energy drink, fruit mixed drinks, and others, prepared from soy, almond, coconut and other dairy alternative sources, are increasingly becoming popular. Food is further categorized into spread, creamer, yogurt, tofu and others. Spread segment is expected to gain maximum growth during the forecast period 2016-2022, as these spreads have lower level of saturated fats, compared to dairy spreads. Yogurts prepared from dairy alternative sources such as almond, soy and coconut are increasingly being consumed by vegan as well as other consumers due to their high nutritional content. The yogurt segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during 2016-2022.

Major Players:

WhiteWave Foods Company (U.S.)

Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.)

SunOpta Inc. (Canada)

Earths Own Food Company Inc. (Canada)

Living Harvest Foods Inc. (U.S.)

Hain Celestial Group Inc. (U.S.)

Organic Valley (U.S.)

Panos Brands LLC (U.S.)

Pascual Group (Spain)

Eden Foods Inc. (U.S.).

The segment by distribution channel includes large retail, small retail, specialty store, and online. Large retail accounted for the largest market share of around 55% in 2015, followed by specialty store. The online segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing, owing to the availability of a wide variety of products in different tastes, flavors and formulations at discounted prices; and the growing popularity of online shopping.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region throughout the analysis period 2016-2022. China, being dominant in the Asia-Pacific especially contributes to the soy milk market share. The popularity has increased due to increasing usage of soy milk as refreshment drink. Similarly, increase in number of dairy allergic consumers in the developed markets such as Japan have boosted the market growth.

Key Findings Of Dairy Alternative Market

Asia-Pacific would remain the largest revenue generating region throughout the analysis period.

Almond milk segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during 2016-2022.

In 2015, soy milk segment was the highest revenue-generating segment in the global dairy alternative market, followed by the almond milk segment.

Market for dairy alternative products prepared from other sources such as coconut, cashewnut, oat and others would witness attractive growth during the forecast period.

