E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Global Market 2019-2025: Lifespan Technology, SIMS Recycling, CRT Recycling

The global market for e-waste recycling and reuse services is at a nascent stage at present and is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers regarding the conservation of health and environment is the primary factor augmenting the growth of the global market. In addition, stringent regulations and rules for e-waste management are expected to encourage the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing participation of the leading electronics manufacturers in e-waste recycling and reuse services is estimated to generate potential opportunities for key players.

Among the key geographical segments, Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, thanks to rigid regulations for e-waste recovery. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for key players in the near future. The availability of cheap labor and a large quantity of e-waste in China and other developing regions of Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services in the coming years.

In 2018, the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lifespan Technology

SIMS Recycling

Stena Techno World

Electronic Recyclers

CRT Recycling

Cimelia Resource

Tectonics

MBA Polymers

Umicore

GEEP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Recycled Metals

Recycled Plastics

Recycled Silica

Other Recycled Components