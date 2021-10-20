E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Global Market 2019-2025: Lifespan Technology, SIMS Recycling, CRT Recycling
Among the key geographical segments, Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, thanks to rigid regulations for e-waste recovery. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit lucrative opportunities for key players in the near future. The availability of cheap labor and a large quantity of e-waste in China and other developing regions of Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services in the coming years.
In 2018, the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lifespan Technology
SIMS Recycling
Stena Techno World
Electronic Recyclers
CRT Recycling
Cimelia Resource
Tectonics
MBA Polymers
Umicore
GEEP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Recycled Metals
Recycled Plastics
Recycled Silica
Other Recycled Components
Market segment by Application, split into
Household Appliances
IT and Telecommunications Products
Entertainment Devices
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Recycled Metals
1.4.3 Recycled Plastics
1.4.4 Recycled Silica
1.4.5 Other Recycled Components
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Household Appliances
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications Products
1.5.4 Entertainment Devices
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size
2.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Lifespan Technology
12.1.1 Lifespan Technology Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.1.4 Lifespan Technology Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Lifespan Technology Recent Development
12.2 SIMS Recycling
12.2.1 SIMS Recycling Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.2.4 SIMS Recycling Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SIMS Recycling Recent Development
12.3 Stena Techno World
12.3.1 Stena Techno World Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.3.4 Stena Techno World Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Stena Techno World Recent Development
12.4 Electronic Recyclers
12.4.1 Electronic Recyclers Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.4.4 Electronic Recyclers Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Electronic Recyclers Recent Development
12.5 CRT Recycling
12.5.1 CRT Recycling Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.5.4 CRT Recycling Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 CRT Recycling Recent Development
12.6 Cimelia Resource
12.6.1 Cimelia Resource Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.6.4 Cimelia Resource Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cimelia Resource Recent Development
12.7 Tectonics
12.7.1 Tectonics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Introduction
12.7.4 Tectonics Revenue in E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Tectonics Recent Development
