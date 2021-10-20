Edible Flowers Market Demand, Share, sale, Influential Trends, Analysis by Leading Companies with Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Market Definition:

The Global Edible Flowers Market has been divided, by application, into foods, beverages, and garnish. The garnish segment is expected to dominate the global edible flowers market during the assessment period since edible flowers are mostly used to enhance the appearance of foods with their vibrant colors. The foods segment is projected to record the highest CAGR due to the growing demand for edible flowers to impart substantive flavor to food products.

Edible flowers are gaining popularity since they are safe to consume and offer health benefits. Moreover, edible flowers as functional ingredients serve as a source of natural antioxidants in food products.

Market Scenario and Key Factors:

Based on flower type, the global edible flowers market has been segmented into rose, hibiscus, jasmine, marigold, lavender, pansy, and others. The rose segment is expected to dominate the global edible flowers market during the forecast period due to the use of rose petals and rosebuds for their distinctive taste in several consumables such as rose tea, cocktails, cookies, jams, candies, and rose-scented honey. The anti-inflammatory properties and high antioxidant content in roses help protect against cell damage and improve digestion. The lavender segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the widespread application for the subtle sweet flavor and pleasant aroma of these flowers. Lavender is mostly used in salads and dressings. It is also used as cake decoration or paired with a variety of cheeses. In the US, lavender is widely used to make scones and flavored marshmallows.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global edible flowers market are Agriver Ltd (Israel), Cottage Botanicals (Canada), Fresh Origins, LLC (US), Maddocks Farm Organics (UK), Nouvelle Fresh (South Africa), Herbs Unlimited (UK), Petite Ingredient (Australia), J&P Park Acquisitions, Inc. (US), the Edible Flower (UK), and Nurtured in Norfolk (UK).

Segmentation

The Global Edible Flowers Market has been segmented based on flower type, application, and region.

By flower type, the global edible flowers market has been segregated into rose, hibiscus, jasmine, marigold, lavender, pansy, and others.

Foods, beverages, and garnish are the application segments of the global edible flowers market.

Regional Analysis

The Global Edible Flowers Market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to dominate the global edible flowers market due to the high consumption of these flowers in bakery products. Bakers are becoming more creative with garnishing to enhance the look of products. The edible flowers market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly since food products with innovative appearances are highly appreciated by the consumers in the region. Other factors such as high population and improving living standards are expected to fuel the growth of the edible flowers market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.