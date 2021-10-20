Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This market research study presents a detailed segmentation of the global electronic chemicals and materials market by application (IC manufacturing, PCB manufacturing, and semiconductor packaging), by product (wafers, atmospheric and specialty gases, ancillary chemicals and photoresist chemicals, and CMP slurries and pads), and by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW). The key vendors in the market are Air Products and Chemicals, BASF, DOW Chemical, Honeywell, and Huntsman.

Overview of the electronic chemicals and materials market

The market research analysts have predicted the global electronic chemicals and materials market to grow steadily at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Significant technological advancements in electronic devices across all segments are expected to spur the growth prospects of this market in the coming years. Development of advanced materials helps in miniaturizing electronic devices, thereby contributing to the growth of ICT and electronics sectors. For instance, in India, the Electronic Materials Development Program lays emphases on sponsoring R&D programs in the field of material science and technology in some of the most prestigious universities in the country. The objectives of these programs are to develop technologies that will result in the expansion of components that are used in the electronics industry. Additionally, electronic chemicals and materials are utilized in the process of electromagnetic shielding, sensor materials, and green materials electronics device packaging. The widespread applications of electronic chemicals and materials and the advancements in material science technology will drive the growth of this market during the predicted period.

In this industry research report, the analysts have estimated critical factors like the entry of new vendors is expected to impel the growth prospects of this market in the coming years. The rapid growth of this market new players, most of which are established players in the manufacture of core components for electronic devices.

These vendors are expected to develop and introduce advanced chemicals and materials with latest technologies, which in turn will propel the growth prospects of this market until the end of 2020.

Segmentation by application and analysis of the electronic chemicals and materials market

-IC manufacturing

-PCB manufacturing

-Semiconductor packaging

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the electronic chemicals and materials market

-APAC

-Europe

-North America

-ROW

Competitive landscape and key vendors

The global electronic chemicals and materials market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of many vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of several well-established global, regional, and local suppliers. The competition in the market is expected to intensify due to the expansion of product portfolios and technological advances, and further with the increase in M&As.

The leading vendors in the market are –

-Air Products and Chemicals

-BASF

-DOW Chemical

-Honeywell

-Huntsman

Other prominent vendors in the market are Albemarle, Ashland, Cabot Microelectronics, Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials, Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Shenzhen Capchem Technology, and The Linde Group.

Key questions answered in the report include

-What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2020?

-What are the key factors driving the global electronic chemicals and materials market?

-What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global electronic chemicals and materials market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global electronic chemicals and materials market?

-What are the trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

-What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global electronic chemicals and materials market?

