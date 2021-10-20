Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Market to 2025 – Carbon Black, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, Digital Guardian FireEye, Open Text, Symantec

Global Endpoint Detection and Response market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) are security solutions designed to help organizations to understand the chain of attack, to detect suspicious activity on endpoints, and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems. EDR delivers automation, data integration, and provides advanced support to organizations data storage systems. The EDR is systems that store endpoint system level behaviors & events, for instance, file, registry, process, memory, and network events.

These solutions are highly adopted across the wide range of industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, and IT & telecommunication amongst others. A surge in demand to reduce IT security risk, the capability to reduce the time to respond & detect hacking and malware incidents, and rising instances of enterprise endpoint targeted attacks are driving the global EDR market. The South America endpoint detection and response market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 29.0% in the coming years.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) is in demand owing to increase in requirement from enterprises for advanced threat protection. The key purpose of EDR system is to improve visibility into endpoint events and improve threat detection and response times. It anticipates threats and assesses risks, threat detection, and quick response in order to investigate incidents. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems. EDR is a cyber-security technology that responds to advanced threats and addresses the need for continuous monitoring.

These solutions detect sophisticated hidden threats without the need of any externally fed IOCs. Currently, data risk management is necessary for any organization or business that stores valuable and sensitive information and data. In today’s ever-shifting cyber threats, it is important to protect data to reduce the risk affecting business and financial values. Thus, implementation of EDR provides the organization with better visibility into finding & stopping malware, reduced risk of breach, and advanced threats. Therefore, surge in demand to diminish IT risk is fueling the growth of the market. Subsequently, driving the growth for endpoint detection and response market in the coming years.

The major capabilities associated with the employment of EDR systems are the reduced time to detect and respond to malware incidences. Moreover, EDR delivers automation, data integration, and provides advanced support to organizations data storage systems. The EDR solutions should be capable of quick detection and spot threats to secure organization’s confidential information and infiltrate malware. The EDR is systems that store endpoint system level behaviors & events, for instance, file, registry, process, memory, and network events. It differs from endpoint protection platform (EPP) such as anti-malware and anti-virus which aren’t focused on automatically stop threats in pre-execution phase. EDR is more focused on right endpoint visibility along with precise insight to discover and respond to advanced threats across multiple endpoints. Thus, the capability of reduced response time and detecting malware incidents are boosting the growth of EDR market. Thus, the growing emphasis towards improved is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the endpoint detection and response market players in the coming years.

In the global endpoint detection and response market for suspension type segment, Currently, many of the companies are opting for EDR technology in order to protect their valuable and confidential information. Compromised endpoints are the tactics to create a foothold on a network, thus, rapid detection and response to endpoints such as laptops, desktops, and servers are essential for IT security. Numerous industry players are providing solutions such as automated threat detection and prevention for known & unknown threats, help to identify malicious activities, and machine learning & analytics. It also collects, processes, and analyzes all endpoint activities. The solution provided by EDR vendors are deployed on endpoint devices in order to inhibit file-based malware attacks, identify malicious activity, securing virtualized data centers, and deliver the investigation capabilities for dynamic security incidents and alerts.

For the global endpoint detection and response market by hosted deployment segment, the hosted EDR services enable a system-based security agent to query the cloud if a user accesses a suspicious URL and response accordingly. A threat defense architecture based on hosted foundation improves overall threat detection efficiency. A cloud-based detection system is vital for large-scale companies in order to mitigate workloads and services to public cloud infrastructure. It provides full visibility into cloud environments as compared to traditional intrusion detection systems. However, it involves time consumption, resource, and budget for cloud-based intrusion detection to purchase and manage a point of security solution. In general usage, hosted deployment model provides a solution with more flexibility, integrity, and enhanced manageability. It offers the user with quick response, eliminate updating & maintenance cycle, and cloud deployment enables response to the remote incident and reduces the response time. A next-generation cloud deployment endpoint security solution safeguards easier management, scalability, and real-time threat intelligence delivery. The hosted deployment model in the global endpoint detection and response market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.0% during the forecast period.

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global endpoint detection and response market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the endpoint detection and response market landscape are listed below:

2018: CounterTack closes the acquisition of GoSecure, Inc., Canada based provider of cybersecurity managed detection and response solutions. This acquisition enlarges the previous partnership with GoSecure to “best-in-class MDR platform-as-a-service” to serve the Counter Tack’s domestic and international consumers. The transaction would also improve the products of CounterTack for every enterprises irrespective of deployment type.

2018: Carbon Black supports VMware Workspace ONE Trust Network which is a new security approach that integrates Workspace ONE a digital workspace platform with trusted security partner to provide analytical and automated security in the digital workspace. The collaboration also aims to improve the data center and cloud security.

2015: Tanium and Palo Alto Networks the next-generation security company stated the formation of strategic alliance. Through this alliance, Tanium would be able to receive malicious indicators and confirm the existence of any cyber threat and share the information with the Palo Alto Networks where network and endpoint protections are improved on a continuous basis.

GLOBAL ENDPOINT DETECTION AND RESPONSE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Endpoint Detection and Response Market – By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Endpoint Detection and Response Market – By Deployment Model

On-premise

Hosted

Hybrid

Endpoint Detection and Response Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Endpoint Detection and Response Market – By Vertical

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Company Profiles

Carbon Black, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Digital Guardian

FireEye, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Tripwire, Inc.

Tanium Inc.

Cyberreason Inc.

RSA Security LLC

CounterTack

