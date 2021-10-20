Enterprise IT Security 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.83% and Forecast to 2021
Enterprise IT security focuses on the security of key parameters such as data protection, compliance, architecture, email and web security, governance, data loss prevention, and identity and access. Enterprise IT security provides several features such as encryption, endpoint monitoring, identity and access management, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, and application and messaging security. It is gaining importance among large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs because it provides protection to critical business information from unauthorized access and data theft and protects computer systems from malware, virus, and other sophisticated threats.
The analysts forecast the global enterprise IT security market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
In this report, analyst covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global enterprise IT security market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, we:
• considered revenue generated from the sales of enterprise IT security components such as enterprise network security, enterprise endpoint security, enterprise content security, and enterprise cyber security
• consolidated revenues generated from these regions: Americas, EMEA, and APAC
The report, Global Enterprise IT Security Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Cisco Systems
• Kaspersky Lab ZAO
• McAfee
• Symantec
• TrendMicro
Other Prominent Vendors
• Avast Software
• AVG Technologies
• CheckPoint Software Technologies
• Citrix Systems
• Dell SonicWALL
• Emc²
• Fortinet
• F-Secure
• Hewlett-Packard
• IBM
• Juniper Networks
• Microsoft
• Palo Alto Networks
• Panda Security
• Sophos
Market Driver
• Increased use of mobile devices
Market Challenge
• Availability of inexpensive security solutions
Market Trend
• High demand for integrated security suites
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Summary of Figures
05.1 Summary of Figures of Global Enterprise IT Security Market by Security Components
06. Introduction
07. Market Insights
08. Emerging IT Security Technologies
08.1 Mobile Application Wrappers or Containerization
08.2 Introduction of Multi-factor Authentication
09. Market Description
10. Market Landscape
12. Geographical Segmentation
13. Buying Criteria
14. Market Growth Drivers
15. Drivers and their Impact
16. Market Challenges
17. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
18. Market Trends
..…..Continued
