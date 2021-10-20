Enterprise IT Security 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.83% and Forecast to 2021

Enterprise IT security focuses on the security of key parameters such as data protection, compliance, architecture, email and web security, governance, data loss prevention, and identity and access. Enterprise IT security provides several features such as encryption, endpoint monitoring, identity and access management, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, and application and messaging security. It is gaining importance among large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs because it provides protection to critical business information from unauthorized access and data theft and protects computer systems from malware, virus, and other sophisticated threats.

The analysts forecast the global enterprise IT security market to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this Report

In this report, analyst covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global enterprise IT security market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, we:

• considered revenue generated from the sales of enterprise IT security components such as enterprise network security, enterprise endpoint security, enterprise content security, and enterprise cyber security

• consolidated revenues generated from these regions: Americas, EMEA, and APAC

The report, Global Enterprise IT Security Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Cisco Systems

• Kaspersky Lab ZAO

• McAfee

• Symantec

• TrendMicro

Other Prominent Vendors

• Avast Software

• AVG Technologies

• CheckPoint Software Technologies

• Citrix Systems

• Dell SonicWALL

• Emc²

• Fortinet

• F-Secure

• Hewlett-Packard

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Microsoft

• Palo Alto Networks

• Panda Security

• Sophos

Market Driver

• Increased use of mobile devices

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Availability of inexpensive security solutions

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• High demand for integrated security suites

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

