eSIM Market Growth, Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2025 | Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems, Apple, Sierra Wireless, Samsung, Orange, NTT Docomo, TelefÃnica S.A.

eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable. Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

Some of the key players of eSIM Market:

Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems, Apple, Sierra Wireless, Samsung, Orange, NTT Docomo, TelefÃnica S.A., and Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Global ESIM Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the ESIM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The research report on ESIM Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development pattern, including types, applications, rising technology and region. ESIM Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market.

Segmentation by Application:

Machine to Machine, Laptops and Tablets, Smartphones, Wearable’s

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 ESIM Market Size

2.2 ESIM Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 ESIM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 ESIM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players ESIM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into ESIM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global ESIM Sales by Product

4.2 Global ESIM Revenue by Product

4.3 ESIM Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global ESIM Breakdown Data by End User

