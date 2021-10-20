Female Fragrance Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Female Fragrance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Female Fragrance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Fragrance, certainly one of the most important and appealing personal care accessories, is a favorite among ladies across the globe.
Extensive advertising is expected to remain one of the key drivers to the global female fragrance market. Increasing celebrity endorsements for perfumes will continue to fuel the market.
Europe may remain the leading market globally, accounting for the largest market revenue share over the forecast period 2018-2025.
Asia Pacific is foreseen to be the most attractive market for female fragrance manufacturers, witnessing the fastest CAGR throughout the assessed period.
In 2018, the global Female Fragrance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Procter & Gamble
Chanel
Coty
Elizabeth Arden
Gucci
Gianni Versace
Fifth & Pacific
L’oreal
Puig Beauty & Fashion
Revlon
Bulgari
Shiseido
Hermès
Balmain
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fruity Fragrances
Citrus
Oriental
Woody
Market segment by Application, split into
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Online Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Female Fragrance Manufacturers
Female Fragrance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Female Fragrance Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
